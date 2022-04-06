House Speaker Koppelman won't seek reelection; latest in series of high-profile retirements

North Dakota Speaker of the House Kim Koppelman will not seek reelection and will retire after his current term expires late this year.

His announcement is the latest in a series of high-profile retirements at the Legislature.

Koppelman, R-West Fargo, announced his decision Wednesday, following the District 13 Republican endorsing convention Tuesday night during which he did not receive an endorsement.

“I announced last evening, before the vote, that I would not run for the Republican nomination in the June primary election, although I believe I could win such a race," he said in a statement. "This is not about me. I have always believed that one should run for office in order to do something, not in order to be something.”

Party endorsement is not required to run in the primary, during which voters select nominees for state offices in the November general election.

“Having served for many years and accomplished much, I had seriously considered retiring from the Legislature this year and it was only the strong encouragement from constituents and legislative colleagues which prompted me to throw my hat in the ring, once more," Koppelman said. "I even considered withdrawing as a candidate before last night’s meeting, but did not feel that would have been fair to the many who gave of their time and money to attend and support me.”

Koppelman has served in the House since 1994. House members elected him speaker in 2020. As such, he presided over the chamber.

Koppelman told the Tribune late last year that like some other lawmakers he was "seeing some of the lack of respect and lack of civility creeping into the North Dakota Legislature just like it is in our culture nationwide."

The Legislature is seeing a departure of longtime leaders including Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson; House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington; and Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who was first elected in 1976 and is North Dakota's longest continuously serving current state lawmaker.

