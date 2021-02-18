House, Senate pass bills for North Dakota Capitol ADA upgrades

North Dakota's House and Senate each has passed legislation to jump-start accessibility improvements at the state Capitol.
House Bill 1030, brought by the Legislature's interim Government Administration Committee after a study, passed the House 90-2 on Wednesday. Senate Bill 2146, brought by Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday.
Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, said a woman who uses a wheelchair showed him difficulties throughout the Capitol, such as troublesome restroom doors and a lack of signs.
"Everyone should feel welcome in this building," Meyer told the Senate.
The bills are essentially identical and would use $750,000 from a state building fund to bring spaces of the Capitol grounds into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and install other accessibility improvements, including at entrances, restrooms, and various other rooms and chambers.
Burckhard, who chaired the interim committee, said he expects one of the bills will be defeated and the other will pass in the end. He said he didn't know the House bill would be filed.
Facility Management Director John Boyle told the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee last month that his office would immediately begin the work if the House bill's emergency clause carries through, and would have the improvements complete by mid-2023. An emergency clause hastens when a bill takes effect as law. Both bills have emergency clauses.
Each bill now goes to the other chamber.
