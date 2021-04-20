House defeats year-round daylight saving time

A bill to change the time in North Dakota has run out of time.
The House on Monday rejected House Bill 1371, which would have put the entire state on year-round daylight saving time. It would have been dependent on Congress OK'ing it, and on Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota also making the move.
Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, the bill's main sponsor, didn’t like the amended version, Prairie Public reported.
"I never expected a leader like the state of North Dakota would have to wait for three other states to do something before we could do it," he said on the House floor before the 56-36 vote to kill the bill. The Senate had voted 39-8 on March 16 to approve it.
Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, said if North Dakota made the move, other states might follow.
"This looks like a good option," he said. "At least it's better than nothing."
Daylight saving time officially began March 14, with people turning their clocks forward an hour to provide longer daylight hours during the warmer months between March and November. The National Conference of State Legislatures says momentum is building in statehouses across the country to permanently switch to daylight saving time, and 13 states have done so but are awaiting approval from Congress, The Associated Press reported.
The issues of daylight saving time and time zones have been debated for years in North Dakota. The 2017 Legislature defeated a bill that would have exempted the state from daylight saving time and made Central Standard Time the state's official standard time. Lawmakers in 2019 killed a bill seeking to put the entire state under Central Standard Time.