House defeats year-round daylight saving time

A bill to change the time in North Dakota has run out of time.

The House on Monday rejected House Bill 1371, which would have put the entire state on year-round daylight saving time. It would have been dependent on Congress OK'ing it, and on Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota also making the move.

Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, the bill's main sponsor, didn’t like the amended version, Prairie Public reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I never expected a leader like the state of North Dakota would have to wait for three other states to do something before we could do it," he said on the House floor before the 56-36 vote to kill the bill. The Senate had voted 39-8 on March 16 to approve it.

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, said if North Dakota made the move, other states might follow.

"This looks like a good option," he said. "At least it's better than nothing."