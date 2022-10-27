Horse pellet feed withdrawn from market

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has ordered that a Harvey company stop distributing a horse pellet feed.
State Agriculture Department testing found monensin present in Feed Mix's All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022. Monensin is a medicated feed ingredient labeled for use in ruminant animals. It can be toxic to horses and cause colic-like symptoms, cardiovascular issues and possibly death.
Customers with product should return it to the Feed Mix plant. For more information, call Feed Mix at 701-324-2201.