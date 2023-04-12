U.S. Sen. John Hoeven this week traveled to South Korea, where he met with government, military and agriculture leaders.

His office said the goal was to strengthen military and agriculture trade ties with the country that borders U.S. adversary North Korea.

Hoeven, R-N.D., is a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for funding U.S. military forces. He's also a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. South Korea is the sixth-largest market for U.S. products, according to Hoeven's office.

The senator is now traveling to Taiwan, where he will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, members of the National Security Council and agriculture trade representatives. Hoeven also traveled to South Korea in 2011.