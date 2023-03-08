Medical marijuana patients would have a higher 30-day limit of THC under a bill the North Dakota House of Representatives passed Wednesday.

Senate Bill 2068 by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, passed the House in a 77-16 vote. The Senate in January passed the bill 33-14. It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.

THC is what gives marijuana users a high. The bill would increase the amount of THC in products such as tinctures and lotions that medical marijuana patients may purchase in a 30-day period, from 4,000 milligrams to 6,000.

Roers, a registered nurse, has said the bill strives to address differences in THC amounts in differing products and to move patients away from smoking dried leaves and flowers to using manufactured products, which she said have a consistent dose of THC.

Patients are limited every 30 days to purchases of 2.5 ounces of dried leaves and flowers or 4,000 milligrams of THC in products such as concentrates, tinctures, capsules, transdermal patches and lotions, according to state Medical Marijuana Director Jason Wahl.

North Dakota’s 30-day THC limit is “on the very, very, very low end, if not the lowest in medical programs” compared to other states, according to Wahl.

North Dakota voters in 2016 approved of a state medical marijuana program; it has 9,239 active patient cards, with manufacturing facilities in Bismarck and Fargo, and eight dispensaries statewide.