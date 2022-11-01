 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hearing set on electrification of transportation

North Dakota regulators will hold a public hearing Thursday to gather comments on electrification of transportation.

The Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year directs states to consider measures to promote greater electrification of the transportation sector, including the establishment of rates that boost electric vehicle charging infrastructure and options, according to the state Public Service Commission, which regulates electric utilities.

The PSC also seeks comments in other areas:

  • Whether ownership of EV charging stations should be permitted by regulated utilities. If permitted, under what conditions?
  • What  the commission should consider regarding unfair competition between third-party charging entities and regulated utilities.
  • Whether the commission should consider special tariffs or rates for residential electric vehicle charging.
  • Whether the commission should consider pilot programs in anticipation of the electrification of transportation. If so, what pilot programs?
  • What is the anticipated distribution system impact from residential and fleet charging?

The hearing is at 2 p.m. Central time on the 12th floor of the state Capitol in Bismarck. The information gathered will be used to help the PSC decide if measures to promote electrification of the transportation sector should be considered.

The hearing can be viewed online at https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php, but comments can't be made through the link.

Written comments will be accepted through Nov. 14; they can be sent to ndpsc@nd.gov.

