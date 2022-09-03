Hearing set for rules for North Dakota K-12 critical race theory ban

North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction is drafting rules for school districts' compliance with the state's public K-12 school ban on teaching critical race theory.

A hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Peace Garden Room of the state Capitol. DPI will take public comment about the proposed rules, which could result in revisions before being finalized. The attorney general's office and the Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee also will review the rules.

Critical race theory centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

Bismarck and Mandan public school superintendents say critical race theory is not taught in their districts.

The Republican-controlled Legislature in its special session last year approved the ban, which passed the House 76-16 and the Senate 38-9 before Gov. Doug Burgum signed it into law.

The special session was mainly for legislative redistricting and deciding how to spend North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, but lawmakers strayed to culture war issues such as critical race theory.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, has called the academic theory “insidious” and said the goal of the legislation is to protect children from inappropriate topics.

Opponents said the bill would restrict teachers' free speech rights and cause confusion over different understandings of what is critical race theory. Opponents also emphasized the ban's lack of penalties.

Burgum said the bill "addresses the concerns of parents while preserving the decision-making authority of local school boards to approve curriculum that is factual, objective and aligned with state content standards."

Rules

The Tribune sought an interview with State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler regarding the proposed rules. She declined; her spokesman, Dale Wetzel, said "She doesn't have time in her schedule."

In a statement, Baesler said, "The proposed rules were written to respect North Dakota’s traditions of local control of education."

DPI drafted the rules in consultation with North Dakota United, the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders and the North Dakota School Boards Association, according to Baesler's statement.

The rules are for school boards' "adoption of local policy for curriculum review," which must:

Allow curriculum, resources, and instructional materials to be made available for public viewing upon request, and include the timeline involved in viewing materials

Include the process or mechanism for curriculum, resources, and instructional materials to be viewed by the public

Include the process for addressing issues found to violate (the ban)

State that the board of the school district shall ensure district-led or district-sponsored professional development complies with (the ban)

Public comments can be sent to jimupgren@nd.gov or be made by calling 701-328-2244 by 5 p.m. Sept. 19. The rules would take effect Jan. 1.

The North Dakota School Boards Association plans to provide a policy template for districts to adopt or modify, once the rules are final, according to Executive Director Alexis Baxley.

A few school districts have already reached out to the association about a template "just because it is a hot topic," she said.

Bismarck Education Association President Brooke Kopp said she and her union members declined to comment on the ban.

Baesler said the rules do not "attempt to do an 'end run' around the Legislature and promote critical race theory," despite concerns DPI has heard.

"We want to assure everyone that this is false," she said in her statement. The rules also "reinforce" the right of families to look over instructional materials, she said.

Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, who is an English teacher at Century High School, sees benefits from the rules for "increasing transparency surrounding what's going on in classrooms."

"To me, having (the curriculum) publicly available to view can increase parental involvement, it can reduce some fears people may have about what is happening in public schools, and most importantly, it can increase North Dakotans' confidence in public education."

If a student were to bring up critical race theory in her class, Poolman said she "would simply redirect them and let them know that it's not part of North Dakota's curriculum, but they are certainly welcome to go home and have a conversation around their own kitchen table with their parents."

Bismarck

The Bismarck School Board will write its compliance policy into its operational expectations policy, President Jon Lee said.

Compliance will be up to the superintendent, though the board will receive a monitoring report for how the school district is complying with the ban, Lee said.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said state law is "very clear. Critical race theory is prohibited. I don't know how much clearer we can get than that. But we'll take a look at the rules and the draft, and at that point the board and I will have a discussion about next steps."

Bismarck Public Schools has had "a number of inquiries" about critical race theory, according to Lee. He said the hardest thing "is how do you define critical race theory?"

"We are adopting the state's definition and making sure that's messaged out to all our buildings and teachers," Lee said. "People can get it confused with history, and we can't stop teaching history."

He said the ban and coming rules put many people's "minds at ease," though "it seemed to be a very one-sided issue in the community."

"I didn't see, necessarily, a need for the legislation, per se, but I see the good in it now that it kind of puts the issue to rest in my mind," Lee said.

Mandan

Mandan Public Schools Superintendent Mike Bitz compared the ban to "like if they passed a law saying you can't use a typewriter.

"It would just be, OK, we don't teach critical race theory, we haven't taught critical race theory and we have no intentions of teaching critical race theory," he said.

But "if they want us to have a policy that says we follow the law, then we will adopt a policy that says we follow the law," he said.

Bitz called the academic theory "really a nonissue" for Mandan that appears more prominent nationally, though he receives phone calls weekly on the topic. He said no one has given him any specifics of occurrences of critical race theory being taught locally.

"I assure them that we don't teach it. It's not part of our curriculum, but they hear the national narrative and they make the assumption, which I understand why they do that. It's occurring everywhere," Bitz said.

He said he's read the proposed rules, and though a policy for complying with something already banned by state law might be "over the top" to him, "that's the world we live in, and if we need to adopt a policy, we'll adopt a policy."