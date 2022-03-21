Hammer announces Public Service Commission candidacy

Trygve Hammer of Velva is running for the state Public Service Commission and will seek the North Dakota Democratic-NPL endorsement at the party's convention this weekend.

He is seeking the seat held by Republican Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, whom Gov. Doug Burgum appointed in February to fill a vacancy. Burgum last year tapped then-Commissioner Brian Kroshus for state tax commissioner, and the term for his PSC seat runs through 2026. Haugen-Hoffart's appointment lasts only until the end of this year; she earlier announced a campaign to retain her seat for the remaining four years of Kroshus' term.

Hammer is a North Dakota native and has a military background.

“In my life, ever since my youth, I have had a passion for service,” he said. “I believe that, right now, our state needs dedicated public servants fighting for them -- especially in our rural communities. Our state needs compassionate leaders, who will make tactical decisions to improve the lives of North Dakotans and protect the public interest; leaders who will work to keep utility costs low, while enriching and protecting our treasured landscape.”

The three members of the PSC regulate electric and gas utilities and permit energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention.

Hammer graduated from Velva High School in 1985 and enlisted in the Navy as a nuclear power machinist mate. He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduated with a chemistry degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. He has served as a helicopter pilot and as a leadership instructor at the Naval Academy.

Hammer joined the Marine Corps Reserve in 2001 and became an airline pilot. He was deployed to Iraq in 2003. He has also served as an assistant Marine attache and speechwriter at the U.S. Embassy in Rome and held other military and security jobs.

Hammer later taught science to grades 7-12. He has also worked as a workover rig floorhand in North Dakota's oil fields. He is active in the Marine Corps League and the American Legion, and he is president of the Minot Toastmasters.

He unsuccessfully ran for the state House in 2020.

One other PSC seat will be on the ballot this year. Incumbent Republican Julie Fedorchak is seeking another six-year term. No Democratic-NPL candidates have emerged yet to challenge her.

