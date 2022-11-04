Groups with similar names lead to election confusion

Two groups in North Dakota are differentiating themselves from political groups with similar names.

The North Dakota Republican Party issued a statement Friday saying a social media group called North Dakota Republicans is not affiliated. The party said there has been confusion over the names, including for some donors.

North Dakota Republicans on its Facebook page describes itself as a grassroots group managed by party members. It says, "Viewpoints expressed here are not official views of the NDGOP."

The nonprofit ND Strong, which serves as a film resource for the state, issued a statement this week saying it is different from North Dakota Strong, which has paid for political ads for ultraconservative independent U.S. Senate candidate Rick Becker, a Bismarck Republican state lawmaker.

ND Strong Director Eric Thoemke said "we have no affiliation with any political campaigns" and that his group wanted to "clear up any confusion."