Group proposes raising bar to amend North Dakota Constitution

Proposals to amend North Dakota's constitution would be limited to one subject and would need at least 60% of voters in favor, under a measure proposed for 2022.
Leaders of the measure group say the state's constitution is too easy to amend, citing proposed changes in every election cycle over the last decade. Of 20 constitutional amendments proposed by the Legislature or petitioners since 2010, 12 passed. Constitutional initiatives require a simple majority of votes cast in favor to be approved.
"By comparison, the United States Constitution is seldom changed and requires a rigorous process and a supermajority approval," said Protect North Dakota's Constitution Co-Chairman and retired National Guard Maj. Gen. Mike Haugen, of Fargo.
Co-Chairman Jeff Zarling, who owns a software company in Williston, said the proposed measure "will improve transparency of future measures, and it will ensure that anything added to the constitution will be well-conceived and overwhelmingly supported by North Dakotans."
He said the proposal is in response to "a growing concern" over the last decade, rather than any particular measure. Haugen said the single-issue restriction on measures would make ballot initiatives easier to understand for voters.
In 2020, North Dakota's Supreme Court struck a constitutional measure from the November ballot. The measure by North Dakota Voters First would have written sweeping new election processes into the state constitution, if passed.
North Dakota Voters First Chair Carol Sawicki said in a statement that “North Dakotans want to participate in state policy-making when legislators can’t or won’t. Why would they vote to make it more difficult for themselves? And why would big business and big oil want them to? This could be seen as a big business power grab."
Other constitutional measures have seen opponents criticize their out-of-state funding and lengthy proposals, such as Marsy's Law for crime victim rights in 2016 and the Ethics Commission in 2018, both of which voters approved.
The 2019 Legislature considered several proposals to raise the threshold for amending the constitution, one of which went to voters in 2020.
That measure sought to involve the Legislature in approving constitutional initiatives passed by voters. Voters still would have had final say on passing a measure again if lawmakers didn't OK it. Voters rejected the Legislature's measure, with 62% opposed.
The number of signatures required to put the measure proposed by Protect North Dakota's Constitution on the ballot is 4% of the certified 2020 census, which Secretary of State Al Jaeger estimates to be around 31,000.
The proposed measure awaits Jaeger's approval for circulation. Measure supporters would have one year to gather signatures. Timing of the signatures' submission would determine whether the measure goes on the June or November 2022 ballot.
Another constitutional measure proposed for 2022 would legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters are gathering signatures.
