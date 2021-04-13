Group proposes raising bar to amend North Dakota Constitution

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Voters First Chair Carol Sawicki said in a statement that “North Dakotans want to participate in state policy-making when legislators can’t or won’t. Why would they vote to make it more difficult for themselves? And why would big business and big oil want them to? This could be seen as a big business power grab."

Other constitutional measures have seen opponents criticize their out-of-state funding and lengthy proposals, such as Marsy's Law for crime victim rights in 2016 and the Ethics Commission in 2018, both of which voters approved.

The 2019 Legislature considered several proposals to raise the threshold for amending the constitution, one of which went to voters in 2020.

That measure sought to involve the Legislature in approving constitutional initiatives passed by voters. Voters still would have had final say on passing a measure again if lawmakers didn't OK it. Voters rejected the Legislature's measure, with 62% opposed.

The number of signatures required to put the measure proposed by Protect North Dakota's Constitution on the ballot is 4% of the certified 2020 census, which Secretary of State Al Jaeger estimates to be around 31,000.