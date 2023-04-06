A bill to tighten regulations on free-roaming neighborhood dogs has caused a rare instance of gridlock in the Republican-led North Dakota House of Representatives.

A 45-45 vote in the chamber on Monday spelled defeat for House Bill 1364, which would have expanded when a dog or another animal could be declared a public nuisance and put to death. A bill needs at least 48 votes to pass the 94-member House.

Supporters of the proposal sponsored by Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, said it would protect people on their own land from menacing canines with delinquent owners.

Opponents argued roving dogs are a local problem, and a sweeping state law would result in the needless killing of pets.

Olson brought the bill at the request of Burleigh County resident Sean Johnson, who told lawmakers a “dangerous Rottweiler” terrorized his neighbors on private property for nearly two years.

Johnson said neighbors sought the help of police, but officers told them the state’s public nuisance law only applies if a dog torments someone on a public road. The bill aimed to close what Johnson called “a legal gap” by affirming in law that a wandering dog may be considered a public nuisance if it harasses people on their own property.

When the House first considered the bill in February, Rep. Steve Vetter delivered an impassioned speech opposing the legislation because of what he called “unintended consequences.”

The Grand Forks Republican said dogs declared a public nuisance by a judge receive the death sentence, and Olson’s bill would result in pets being put down unnecessarily. He said the issue of nuisance dogs should be handled locally by city and county governments.

“All dogs may go to heaven, but it’s not our job to send them there faster,” Vetter said in February.