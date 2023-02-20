Rep. Steve Vetter walked into the North Dakota House chamber on Monday to find framed portraits of himself on all 94 members' desks.

"It's nice to know that my colleagues really care that much about me," quipped Vetter, R-Grand Forks.

He suspected his District 18 counterpart, Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, whom he had wished a happy birthday in a floor speech Friday.

Mock confirmed he was behind the scheme, which he said cost him about $200, "a small price to get a good chuckle" he had planned for weeks and carried out Sunday night.

The portrait is a campaign photo of Vetter that Mock has kept framed on his desk since 2019, a gift from then-Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, who is now state treasurer.

"In thinking how can I build on that legacy, I thought everybody this session could use a photo of Steve Vetter," said Mock, who called Vetter a good friend and "my legislator, after all."

"It's little things like this what friends do for each other -- share a laugh and bring everybody else into it, too," Mock said.

Vetter said some lawmakers returned the framed pictures to his desk. Others asked for his autograph. Another rep returned the picture but kept the frame.

"I'm being watched over now," quipped Rep. Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks, when he realized Vetter's photo was at every desk.