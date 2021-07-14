Governor presents Grand Forks' Lamoureux twins with North Dakota's highest honor

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday presented the state's highest honor to U.S. Olympic gold medalists Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

The Grand Forks twin sisters are the 45th and 46th recipients of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, members of a hall of fame begun in 1961 with bandleader Lawrence Welk.

The governor announced the honor for the Lamoureux sisters in June 2020, but an award ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When they took that hard-earned and well-deserved place at the top of the podium in the (2018) Winter Olympics, the eyes of the world were fixed upon them, and I know that all of North Dakota stood in awe of their accomplishments: two athletes from North Dakota, from Grand Forks, from right here, realizing the dream that they’d been working so hard to achieve since childhood," Burgum said at Wednesday's event in Grand Forks.

The sisters, who also advocate gender equity and opportunities for disadvantaged youth, were honored with a dual portrait to be hung Thursday in the hall of fame on the ground floor of the North Dakota Capitol.