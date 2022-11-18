 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Governor notes good behavior in North Dakota turkey pardon

  • Updated
  • 0
111922-nws-pardon.jpg

Gov. Doug Burgum, left, presented a frozen turkey to Michelle Erickson, center, executive director of the Abused Adult Resource Center, and another to Dave Bender, ministry coordinator for Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe, both of Bismarck, on Friday afternoon prior to pardoning a turkey named Sunflower, above, and one named Honey at the annual turkey pardoning prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. In back at right is Wyatt Wittenburg, of Wyndmere, who along with his parents Sharlene and Carl Wittenburg represented the North Dakota Turkey Federation.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned two turkeys on Friday, noting one's good behavior compared to past birds.

"I think in my time this is the best-behaved turkey we've had," said the governor as Sunflower the turkey stretched a leg on a covered table in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol. She gurgled throughout the traditional pre-Thanksgiving event.

The governor and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring presented frozen turkeys to representatives of the Abused Adult Resource Center and Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck. The organizations each received 15 frozen birds for Thanksgiving on behalf of the North Dakota Turkey Federation. 

North Dakota turkey producers raise 1 million birds annually, but they've faced challenges due to a national outbreak of bird flu, according to Goehring. Five of the eight major producers were impacted, and two have been able to restock, he said. 

People are also reading…

"It's ... a lot of stress on the family and a lot of stress on the community," Goehring said. 

Burgum noted the emotional and financial distress the nation's recent inflation can cause families.

"We hope that these gifts inspire others to give generously during this time of the year to support those local organizations that are supporting those that may be challenged during the holiday season," he said.

Burgum pardoned Sunflower and Honey, two 19-week-old, 26-pound turkeys from the Wittenburg family's flock near Wyndmere. 

He read a poem he acknowledged might not fit for the well-behaved Sunflower.

"It's not easy to feel gratitude for a turkey with an attitude, so give thanks, Sunflower, that you turned out good-looking. It has spared you from Thanksgiving cooking," Burgum said before raising his right arm and pardoning the bird. 

The vocal Sunflower stretched her legs and looked around the hall, with three frozen turkeys on the table with her. She also relieved herself on the table. Honey remained in a crate behind the table.

The Abused Adult Resource Center, which operates an emergency shelter and a transitional shelter, sheltered about 200 parents and children last year, and 240 through October 2022, according to Executive Director Michelle Erickson. She noted the appropriateness of the turkey donations coinciding with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. 

"The people in our shelters are considered homeless, and they're very grateful to have a really nice Thanksgiving dinner like they would have if they were in their own happy, safe homes," Erickson said.

Soup Cafe Ministry Coordinator Dave Bender noted the expensive cost of meat, "So when we get a donation of protein, we know that our soups and our meals will have sustenance for those people that are not only just homeless, but we definitely serve the working poor, people who are on the same limited income with higher-priced gasoline and higher-priced food."

Since he took office in 2016, Burgum has issued 167 pardons -- for people -- including eight this year. 

Included in the total are 83 summary pardons Burgum issued under a 2019 policy change streamlining the process for people convicted of low-level marijuana offenses. 

Burgum has said he believes attitudes have shifted on alcohol and substance use disorders and he doesn't think a person should be "trailed around" by a conviction that may involve their addiction.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B; fiscal year royalties a record

North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B; fiscal year royalties a record

A new estimate of oil and gas mineral rights owned by North Dakota pegs their value at $2.8 billion. The  appraisal released Thursday to the state Land Board says that's an 18% increase from last year. Officials say the increase comes largely from strong oil and natural gas prices and sustained production over the past year. The report examined about 9,000 wells in which the state holds an interest. That's about half of those operating in the state. In the fiscal year that ended in June, North Dakota received a record $464 million in royalties from state-owned minerals.

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators. Wildlife advocates sued last month claiming that looser hunting rules adopted in the Republican-controlled state could harm wolf populations. State District Court Judge Christopher Abbott on Tuesday ordered officials to reimpose rules from 2020 that allow the killing of only five wolves per person, instead of 20, and forbid the use of snares for trapping. Abbott also limited hunting and trapping near the national parks. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte criticized the ruling, saying he thinks the judge overstepped his bounds. But state wildlife officials have pledged to comply with the order.

South Dakota US Rep. Johnson touts policy over 'angry tweets'

South Dakota US Rep. Johnson touts policy over 'angry tweets'

Republicans will hold a House majority for the first time since Rep. Dusty Johnson entered Congress in 2018. Yet that’s unlikely to change the South Dakota Republican’s political style of focusing on conservative policy over hot takes on cable news or Twitter, he told the Associated Press Thursday. Johnson will start his third term next year after an easy reelection campaign in which he didn’t face a Democratic opponent. Now, with his party in the majority for the first time since he went to Washington, Johnson says he expects to chair a subcommittee on either agriculture or transportation infrastructure.

Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections. Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs next year. The Republican majority that blocked consideration of cannabis in the Senate will be gone when the 2023 Legislature convenes. Democrats will control both chambers and the governor’s office. Interviewed on WCCO Radio, Walz indicated Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News