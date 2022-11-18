Governor notes good behavior in North Dakota turkey pardon

Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned two turkeys on Friday, noting one's good behavior compared to past birds.

"I think in my time this is the best-behaved turkey we've had," said the governor as Sunflower the turkey stretched a leg on a covered table in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol. She gurgled throughout the traditional pre-Thanksgiving event.

The governor and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring presented frozen turkeys to representatives of the Abused Adult Resource Center and Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck. The organizations each received 15 frozen birds for Thanksgiving on behalf of the North Dakota Turkey Federation.

North Dakota turkey producers raise 1 million birds annually, but they've faced challenges due to a national outbreak of bird flu, according to Goehring. Five of the eight major producers were impacted, and two have been able to restock, he said.

"It's ... a lot of stress on the family and a lot of stress on the community," Goehring said.

Burgum noted the emotional and financial distress the nation's recent inflation can cause families.

"We hope that these gifts inspire others to give generously during this time of the year to support those local organizations that are supporting those that may be challenged during the holiday season," he said.

Burgum pardoned Sunflower and Honey, two 19-week-old, 26-pound turkeys from the Wittenburg family's flock near Wyndmere.

He read a poem he acknowledged might not fit for the well-behaved Sunflower.

"It's not easy to feel gratitude for a turkey with an attitude, so give thanks, Sunflower, that you turned out good-looking. It has spared you from Thanksgiving cooking," Burgum said before raising his right arm and pardoning the bird.

The vocal Sunflower stretched her legs and looked around the hall, with three frozen turkeys on the table with her. She also relieved herself on the table. Honey remained in a crate behind the table.

The Abused Adult Resource Center, which operates an emergency shelter and a transitional shelter, sheltered about 200 parents and children last year, and 240 through October 2022, according to Executive Director Michelle Erickson. She noted the appropriateness of the turkey donations coinciding with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

"The people in our shelters are considered homeless, and they're very grateful to have a really nice Thanksgiving dinner like they would have if they were in their own happy, safe homes," Erickson said.

Soup Cafe Ministry Coordinator Dave Bender noted the expensive cost of meat, "So when we get a donation of protein, we know that our soups and our meals will have sustenance for those people that are not only just homeless, but we definitely serve the working poor, people who are on the same limited income with higher-priced gasoline and higher-priced food."

Since he took office in 2016, Burgum has issued 167 pardons -- for people -- including eight this year.

Included in the total are 83 summary pardons Burgum issued under a 2019 policy change streamlining the process for people convicted of low-level marijuana offenses.

Burgum has said he believes attitudes have shifted on alcohol and substance use disorders and he doesn't think a person should be "trailed around" by a conviction that may involve their addiction.