Gov. Doug Burgum has chosen the Washburn High School Band and the Williston High School Chorale as the 2023 Governor’s Official State Band and Choral Programs.

The governor and first lady select programs annually based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The band and chorus may be invited by the governor to perform at official state functions throughout the year.

“These two exceptional groups of young people do an outstanding job representing their schools, their communities and the state of North Dakota through their musical performances,” Burgum said in a statement. “Congratulations to the Washburn High School Band and Williston High School Chorale for being fantastic examples of the incredibly talented musicians who enhance the vibrancy and cultural richness of our North Dakota schools and communities.”

Washburn's 31-student ensemble is under the direction of Dustin Moe. The 34-member Williston choir is under the direction of Katie Rooke.