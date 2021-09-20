Governor names new North Dakota state parks chief

Gov. Doug Burgum has tapped a former Morton County commissioner to be North Dakota's new state parks chief.

Cody Schulz takes over the Cabinet-level job on Oct. 11, succeeding Andrea Travnicek, who had led the state Parks and Recreation Department since April 2020 before Burgum named her as head of the newly formed Water Resources Department in July. Parks and Rec Deputy Director Paul Taylor has served as interim parks director since then.

Schulz from 2012-20 served on the Morton County Commission, which he led as chairman amid the chaotic Dakota Access Pipeline protests from 2016-17.

He has been with the state Department of Emergency Services since 2007, serving as homeland security director since 2018. He also is the Mandan-area District 34 Republican chairman.

“Cody brings demonstrated leadership skills and a strong passion for providing a high quality of life for North Dakota citizens to the role of North Dakota Parks and Recreation director,” Burgum said in a statement Monday. “Throughout his service to state government, he has embodied the concept of ‘working as one’ across state agencies with a whole-of-government approach.