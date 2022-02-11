Governor appoints Capital Electric board chair to PSC

Gov. Doug Burgum has selected the board chair of Bismarck-based Capital Electric Cooperative to fill a vacancy on the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

Sheri Haugen-Hoffart will replace Brian Kroshus, whom Burgum appointed tax commissioner late last year. She has worked as a human resource officer in the tax commissioner's office since 2017.

"Sheri Haugen-Hoffart brings an extensive background in public service and more than a decade of experience overseeing utilities and looking out for the best interests of customers, making her well-suited to serve on the North Dakota Public Service Commission," Burgum said in a statement Friday.

The governor's office had considered her for a PSC opening once before, in 2017 when Brian Kalk left for a job at the Energy and Environmental Research Center in Grand Forks.

The three members of the PSC regulate electric and gas utilities and permit energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention.

Haugen-Hoffart's appointment lasts until the end of the year, and she announced a campaign Friday to retain her seat for the remaining four years of Kroshus' term. PSC terms are six years, and Kroshus won his reelection campaign in 2020. Her campaign announcement says she is "committed to ensuring that utility providers are regulated fairly while fighting to protect consumers and taxpayers."

She was first elected to Capital Electric's board in 2010. The co-op provides electricity to parts of Burleigh and Sheridan counties. It is not regulated by the PSC, which has jurisdiction over investor-owned utilities.

Haugen-Hoffart also serves as the secretary and treasurer of Central Power Electric Cooperative, which oversees six member co-ops including Capital Electric.

Her past jobs have included deputy state treasurer, director of education in the North Dakota Securities Department, coordinator for the University of North Dakota's Division of Continuing Education in Bismarck and emergency service director for the Burleigh-Morton chapter of the American Red Cross. She is a Rugby native with a bachelor's degree from UND and a master's degree in management from the University of Mary.

Haugen-Hoffart joins Julie Fedorchak and Randy Christmann on the PSC. All three are Republicans.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of North Dakota and look forward to working with commissioners Fedorchak and Christmann and the entire PSC team to carry out its important mission of protecting consumers and the public interest," Haugen-Hoffart said.

Fedorchak is seeking reelection this year for another term. Christmann has two years remaining on his term.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

