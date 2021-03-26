GOP leaders' North Dakota legislative redistricting bill would shield draft plans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Why wouldn't the committee be allowed to get some information for themselves so they're ready to come forward when they start meeting?" he told the Tribune.

He expects the redistricting committee will meet at least seven times in a shorter period than previous years, due to census data delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Redistricting legislation would be due Nov. 30 for the Legislature to adopt later this year in a special session.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson, the Legislature's top attorney, said the open records exemption first occurred in 2011.

He said it replicates state laws for withholding records, such as lawmakers' work product and materials that aren't released until distributed at a public board's meeting or to board members. Drafting redistricting plans in software produces multiple versions in the process, he added.

Bill opponents say the records exemption leaves the public in the dark.

"I honestly don't see the downside of why they want to have the records exempt unless it is to prevent people from objecting," North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said. He'd prefer a two-week period before the redistricting committee meets for proposed drafts to be made public.