Gas storage bill heads to governor

A bill outlining how state regulators will go about permitting underground storage facilities for natural gas is headed to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.
The measure, Senate Bill 2065, was supported by the oil industry and is considered a key step toward establishing a petrochemical industry in the state. But a landowners advocacy group opposed it over concerns about compensation, and questions linger about whether it would stand up in court if it were challenged.
Under the bill, gas, natural gas liquids and oil could be stored in one of three types of underground facilities: depleted oil fields, salt caverns or saline aquifers.
The company Bakken Midstream is considering storing ethane, a component of natural gas, in a salt cavern underground for use in its power plant proposed for Williams County. Creating a cavern involves drilling a narrow hole into a salt formation and injecting water to dissolve out the salts.
Proponents also say the bill could alleviate the wasteful flaring of excess gas by sending it back underground.
The Northwest Landowners Association originally supported the bill but raised concerns when it was amended, over how landowners who do not initially agree to the use of their property for a project would be compensated if the proposal goes forward. The group is concerned state regulators could ultimately determine compensation, and that a landowner would be limited in the type of appeal he or she could make in court.
Lawmakers who supported the bill acknowledged the legislation could present constitutional issues over an unlawful "taking" of private property, but they said that a risk existed no matter how they thought to word the legislation. A number of meetings were held to try to hash out a compromise, but the landowners weren't happy with the final version.
"Its just baffling to me how people would flagrantly not consider the Constitution," said Troy Coons, chairman of the landowners association.
Already, his group sued over a related 2019 law centered around pore space, which is the cavities in rock or soil where natural gas, carbon dioxide or saltwater from oil production can be stored. A district court judge struck down the law earlier this year, though the case is likely headed to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
The Senate voted 35-12 last week to approve the bill. The House voted 72-19 earlier this month.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said that assuming Burgum signs the measure, his office would quickly get to work drafting more detailed rules for permitting the underground storage facilities. He anticipates a draft would be ready for the Industrial Commission to view this summer. The regulatory commission is made up of three members and is chaired by the governor.
The draft rules would then undergo a public input process and likely would be finalized next spring, Helms said.
