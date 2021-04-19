Gas storage bill heads to governor

Proponents also say the bill could alleviate the wasteful flaring of excess gas by sending it back underground.

The Northwest Landowners Association originally supported the bill but raised concerns when it was amended, over how landowners who do not initially agree to the use of their property for a project would be compensated if the proposal goes forward. The group is concerned state regulators could ultimately determine compensation, and that a landowner would be limited in the type of appeal he or she could make in court.

Lawmakers who supported the bill acknowledged the legislation could present constitutional issues over an unlawful "taking" of private property, but they said that a risk existed no matter how they thought to word the legislation. A number of meetings were held to try to hash out a compromise, but the landowners weren't happy with the final version.

"Its just baffling to me how people would flagrantly not consider the Constitution," said Troy Coons, chairman of the landowners association.