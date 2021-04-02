Gas storage bill advancing, landowners' compensation concerns linger

A bill meant to help facilitate storing natural gas underground is advancing through the Legislature, but it could face a legal challenge from landowners over compensation concerns if it becomes law.
The House Energy and Natural Resources Committee in a 13-1 vote this week endorsed a new version of Senate Bill 2065, which gives state regulators the authority to permit the underground areas. The storage sites could be used for natural gas, natural gas liquids or oil. Supporters say they would help alleviate the wasteful flaring of gas and would be key to establishing a petrochemical industry in the state.
An earlier iteration of the bill cleared the Senate, but even that version differed significantly from the original proposal. A landowners group raised concerns as the bill changed, prompting numerous meetings between its leaders, the oil and gas industry, state officials and lawmakers over the past few weeks to try to reach a compromise.
The latest version next goes to the full House for a vote, and while it has the support of the oil and gas industry and state regulators, it doesn’t alleviate all of the concerns of landowners.
“It’s going to be kind of a gut-check for all the legislators to figure out if they can vote for something that’s unconstitutional,” said Troy Coons, chairman of the Northwest Landowners Association. “It’s not that hard to do this in a constitutional fashion.”
When a substance such as natural gas or carbon dioxide is stored underground, it fills up the “pore space” or cavities in rocks.
One of the sticking points involves how landowners who don’t agree upfront to the use of their pore space for underground storage can ensure they receive adequate compensation if a project moves forward and they are forced into it under the law. An underground storage site could be expansive and encompass many landowners' property. The latest version of the bill would generally require that 60% of surface owners give permission before a project could secure approval from the North Dakota Industrial Commission.
The landowners association’s concern is that regulators under the commission could ultimately determine how much those non-consenting landowners are compensated, and the group instead wants a neutral third-party to make the final call.
The association sought “an escape valve” for landowners to go to court if they aren’t satisfied with a compensation decision, said Derrick Braaten, an attorney for the group.
But under the latest version of the bill, landowners would be limited in the type of appeal they could make in court, and it’s unlikely they would be successful in getting a compensation decision overturned if they tried, he said.
Some lawmakers on the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, including the chairman, Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, were hesitant to grant the landowners’ wishes about appeals. He spoke ahead of the committee’s vote Thursday, saying that regardless of whether lawmakers were to address that issue, the state could still face a lawsuit over an unlawful “taking” of a landowner’s private property.
“There is no bill that we can write that will not be able to be challenged on the taking condition unless the bill says you must have 100% of all owners as participating,” he said.
Requiring that all landowners agree upfront to a project would not be feasible, as one minority interest who objects could stop the effort and, thus, prevent other landowners from receiving any compensation for a project they wanted, Keiser said.
“What we’re trying to do with this bill is provide as much certainty as is fair and reasonable,” he said.
The parties involved, including landowners, compromised on 60% after negotiations.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told lawmakers earlier this week that the Industrial Commission feels the version of the bill the committee ultimately supported is “consistent with our history of regulating these kinds of matters” since the 1950s.
Pore space was the subject of controversial legislation passed in 2019 that the landowners association opposed over concerns about compensation.
It’s since sued over the matter, and a Northeast Judicial District judge earlier this year struck down the law, saying it “acts to give North Dakota landowners’ value from pore space to the oil and gas industry, for free, under the guise of the North Dakota Industrial Commission.” The ruling is expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Braaten said pore space is becoming "so valuable that what you're seeing around the country is different states trying different things."
"It really does appear to me that North Dakota is sort of the test ground," he said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.