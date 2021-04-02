Gas storage bill advancing, landowners' compensation concerns linger

A bill meant to help facilitate storing natural gas underground is advancing through the Legislature, but it could face a legal challenge from landowners over compensation concerns if it becomes law.

The House Energy and Natural Resources Committee in a 13-1 vote this week endorsed a new version of Senate Bill 2065, which gives state regulators the authority to permit the underground areas. The storage sites could be used for natural gas, natural gas liquids or oil. Supporters say they would help alleviate the wasteful flaring of gas and would be key to establishing a petrochemical industry in the state.

An earlier iteration of the bill cleared the Senate, but even that version differed significantly from the original proposal. A landowners group raised concerns as the bill changed, prompting numerous meetings between its leaders, the oil and gas industry, state officials and lawmakers over the past few weeks to try to reach a compromise.

The latest version next goes to the full House for a vote, and while it has the support of the oil and gas industry and state regulators, it doesn’t alleviate all of the concerns of landowners.