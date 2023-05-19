The state Game and Fish Department has lifted the open fire ban on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck.

The area still falls under county burn restrictions, however. More information is at https://bit.ly/45iKW6o .

The Oahe Wildlife Management Area covers 25 square miles in portions of Burleigh, Emmons and Morton counties. The heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River is popular with anglers, campers and other outdoors enthusiasts, and it's prone to wildfires before the spring green-up. The burn ban was implemented May 5.