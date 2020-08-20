Funeral set for longtime North Dakota lawmaker Bill Bowman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services are scheduled this weekend for longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker Bill Bowman.

Bowman, who was from the town of Bowman in Bowman County, died Saturday at age 75. He was elected to the Senate in District 39 in 1990 and served until 2018.

“For 28 years in the Legislature, Bill Bowman was a tireless advocate for the oil- and gas-producing counties of western North Dakota and for farmers and ranchers statewide, championing support for agricultural research and extension programs,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

Bowman's funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bowman United Methodist Church, with burial and military honors to follow in the Bowman Cemetery, according to Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services.

