Funding surfaces for continuing North Dakota COVID-19 wastewater study

Wastewater samples from 21 cities, including Bismarck and Mandan, are delivered to North Dakota State University in Fargo for lab analysis of the virus' genetic material, measured as millions of viral particles per person per day. Six cities said no to participating due to staffing reasons or residents' worries of perceived intrusion.

Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, a member of the spending panel that met Wednesday, opposed the request to continue the program, citing concerns among fellow representatives about the testing.

"There was a number of people that would like this to have stopped because they feel that it's an invasion of privacy, and frankly, our coronavirus numbers are way down," the top House budget writer said.

Glatt countered Delzer's concerns, saying "this is not an invasion of privacy."

"We cannot identify individuals," he said. "It is looking at a communitywide basis, what is the virus levels."

Further, the program is "not at the finish line yet," with coronavirus variants and the potential for an autumn spike in cases to monitor, Glatt said.