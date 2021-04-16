Funding method for North Dakota fire departments at issue

North Dakota lawmakers differ on how to best fund fire departments amid a critical drought and wildfire season that already has burned more acres than all of last year.
A six-member House-Senate conference committee is reconciling House Bill 1010, the two-year budget for the state insurance commissioner. Senate amendments to the budget include a continuing appropriation directing money collected from fire insurance premium taxes to the state's 360 fire districts. A continuing appropriation is a long-term or ongoing funding source.
Fire departments were funded that way for about a century until the Legislature changed the method amid budget woes of the farm crisis and oil bust decades ago, and never reinstated it.
Supporters of a continuing appropriation say it is fairer and ensures money collected for fire departments goes to them. Right now, money in excess of funding set by the Legislature goes into the state's general fund.
For example, the 2019 Legislature budgeted $18 million for fire districts. But nearly $2 million collected in excess of that in the last two years is going to the general fund.
A 2019 audit found more than $13.3 million in excess of fire district funding from 2011-18 went to the general fund.
Sen. Dave Oehlke, R-Devils Lake, who is an insurance agent, said he's worked for years "to get firemen treated fairly." Most fire departments in North Dakota are rural and volunteer-based, and the money is meaningful to small departments, especially for equipment, he said.
"That's our point, that it should be put back to where it was intended in the first place," Oehlke said.
Rep. Lisa Meier, R-Bismarck, who chairs the conference committee, said the panel is still in early stages of reconciling the budget, but she added continuing appropriations generally bring concerns over transparency of the money. The House set $18 million for fire departments before passing the two-year budget to the Senate earlier this year.
Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, who administers the Fire Distribution Grant Fund, supports a continuing appropriation, given the purpose of the fund and especially so with the drought conditions and busy fire season this year.
"We're not getting new money. This isn't new money. This is money that's already been collected under the state seal. I would argue that it's directing it to where it was meant to go," Godfread said.
The recent Horse Pasture Fire burned 5,000 acres in and around Theodore Roosevelt National Park's North Unit. Another wildfire near Medora prompted the temporary evacuation of the Western tourist town and threatened the Medora Musical's Burning Hills Amphitheatre.
Extreme drought continues to expand in North Dakota, now covering roughly the entire western two-thirds of the state, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Extreme drought is the second-worst of four categories. It covers 76% of the state.
Most of eastern North Dakota is in severe drought, with the southeastern corner in moderate drought or abnormally dry. No areas are yet in exceptional drought, the worst category. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Documented wildfires in North Dakota increased over the past week from 194 scorching about 34,000 acres to 243 burning more than 43,000 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. The acreage is more than triple what burned in the state all of last year.
North Dakota Firefighters Association Training Director Rob Knuth said a continuing appropriation would benefit fire service statewide. The organization is the training and certification authority for firefighters. Without the additional funding in a continuing appropriation, "it limits our ability to provide this training at zero cost to the fire departments," he said.
The funding makes up the association's operating budget, Knuth said. The 2019 Legislature set $828,525 for the association. State and federal grants also help pay for trainings.
The state funding is critical for some fire departments, according to Knuth.
"There's some departments that that is the only income they get, is what comes from the state, and then others also receive local taxes or donations," he said.
Oehlke said most fire departments also put on fundraisers.
Firefighters have tried without avail for more than 10 years to reinstate the continuing appropriation, according to Knuth.
Godfread said "giving them the money that's been collected on their behalf I really think is about the least we can do."
The conference committee is set to meet Monday morning.
