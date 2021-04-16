Funding method for North Dakota fire departments at issue

Sen. Dave Oehlke, R-Devils Lake, who is an insurance agent, said he's worked for years "to get firemen treated fairly." Most fire departments in North Dakota are rural and volunteer-based, and the money is meaningful to small departments, especially for equipment, he said.

"That's our point, that it should be put back to where it was intended in the first place," Oehlke said.

Rep. Lisa Meier, R-Bismarck, who chairs the conference committee, said the panel is still in early stages of reconciling the budget, but she added continuing appropriations generally bring concerns over transparency of the money. The House set $18 million for fire departments before passing the two-year budget to the Senate earlier this year.

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, who administers the Fire Distribution Grant Fund, supports a continuing appropriation, given the purpose of the fund and especially so with the drought conditions and busy fire season this year.

"We're not getting new money. This isn't new money. This is money that's already been collected under the state seal. I would argue that it's directing it to where it was meant to go," Godfread said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}