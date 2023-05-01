An eleventh-hour rejection of a proposed bison-centric theme park forced North Dakota lawmakers back to the negotiating table on a much-scrutinized budget item for tourism development.

The state Senate earlier this month narrowly passed the Department of Commerce’s budget with $50 million dedicated to “destination development.” Supporters of the program said a Jamestown-based buffalo theme park and other proposed tourism projects would be a boon for the state’s economy.

The House of Representatives previously approved the agency’s budget with only half that amount for the tourism initiative, but negotiators from both chambers settled on a compromise of $40 million last week before the 2023 Legislature adjourned on Saturday.

When the budget came to the House floor on Friday, the idea of using that much public money to fund tourism projects proved unpopular. Though Bison World is not mentioned by name in the budget, the proposed theme park was front of mind for opponents of the tourism initiative.

Project proponents envision a park adjacent to Interstate 94 featuring buffalo-themed rides, attractions and entertainment venues, but opponents in the Legislature say it shouldn’t receive taxpayer money.

Rep. Andrew Marschall, R-West Fargo, remarked that the House voted down funding for Bison World two years ago.

“We didn’t like it then. We don’t like it now,” Marschall said.

Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, said the state funds going toward building a theme park could be much better used to provide residents with tax relief or public services.

The House narrowly rejected on Friday the budget containing the $40 million in tourism development funds, sending it back to negotiations between the two chambers.

Sen. Terry Wanzek, a Jamestown Republican who supports the Bison World project, said Friday he’s frustrated that the House couldn’t see the bigger picture in supporting the critical tourism sector.

“I feel this was a golden opportunity to enhance North Dakota’s tourism and make a significant impact, but I guess we’re just going to have to be patient,” Wanzek said.

The House-Senate panel on Friday night revised the budget, bringing the tourism development funding down to $25 million with a $5 million cap on how much can be granted to each project.

Both chambers passed the amended budget Saturday. The bill now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.

State tourism director Sara Otte Coleman previously told Forum News Service the vetting process for tourism projects still is taking shape, but commerce officials will be in charge of evaluating the proposals.

Otte Coleman said Bison World isn’t the only project that has recently formed plans to build or expand tourism attractions. Groups behind a children’s science center in Grand Forks and a riverfront makeover in Bismarck are among several projects that received planning grants in 2021.

In an emotional floor speech, Wanzek on Saturday said he doesn’t understand the “hatred for Bison World,” adding that boosting the tourism industry in future years will require unconventional thinking.

“If we’re going to be legendary, we’re going to, at times, need to be bold,” Wanzek said. “We’re going to have to think outside the box, and we’re going to have to think big sometimes if we ever want to get North Dakota in that place where it would be a destination to go to.”