Frequent North Dakota Libertarian candidate expelled from party after running as a Democrat

North Dakota's Libertarian Party has expelled a longtime, frequent candidate who ran as a Democrat for Congress in 2020.
Libertarian Party members met Saturday in Bismarck for their annual state convention. "One necessary order of business was the vote to expel Roland Riemers for conduct unbecoming a libertarian," said a party statement issued late Monday.
Party Chairman Adam Heupel told the Tribune that Riemers was expelled "by a large majority" for "a long history of character concerns" and for running as a Democrat last year. He declined to expound. Riemers has the opportunity to appeal for reinstatement by a two-thirds vote of party leaders, Heupel said.
Riemers, 78, said he had not been informed of his expulsion when contacted by the Tribune on Tuesday. He said he planned to review the party's bylaws. He said he is still a member of the national party and called himself the state party's top vote-getter.
"It's kind of stupid," he said of the expulsion.
Riemers said he's had disputes with party leaders in the past over issues such as abortion, and the provision for expelling party members was "snuck in" years ago by party leaders who "wanted to get rid of me." Riemers has been involved with the party for 20 years.
"I'm kind of a political maverick, but basically I follow the Libertarian platform as promoted by the national party," he said.
Riemers ran against Zach Raknerud in the June 2020 Democratic-NPL primary for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat. Raknerud won the nomination with 62% of the vote to Riemers' 37%. North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party disavowed Riemers' candidacy.
Before the election, Riemers told the Tribune he's been involved in the past with North Dakota's Republican and Democratic-NPL parties, and that Democrats in 2016 helped garner him nearly 23% of the statewide vote as a Libertarian candidate for auditor. Democrats had no candidate for that race.
He also said he felt his chances in the House race would be better on a different ticket.
He has been an unsuccessful Libertarian candidate for several offices in recent years, including secretary of state in 2014 and 2018, agriculture commissioner in 2018, state auditor in 2016, governor in 2008 and 2012, and Grand Forks County sheriff in 2010.
Riemers also has run in the past as an independent and under the Constitution Party. He is weighing a bid for U.S. House in 2022 against incumbent Republican Kelly Armstrong, potentially as a Republican.
In 2018, the North Dakota Supreme Court granted Riemers a recount of his June primary votes for secretary of state, but he failed to clinch enough to qualify for the November general election. His loss as the sole statewide Libertarian candidate cost the party its ballot status, which was restored in 2020.
Riemers and unsuccessful state superintendent candidate Charles Tuttle last year sued to annul the June election, which a judge denied. They alleged "irregularities and violations of election laws and illegal abuse of executive power" in the all-mail election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Libertarians don't hold any legislative or statewide seats in North Dakota, where Republicans control the Legislature and all statewide elected offices.
