Frequent North Dakota Libertarian candidate expelled from party after running as a Democrat

North Dakota's Libertarian Party has expelled a longtime, frequent candidate who ran as a Democrat for Congress in 2020.

Libertarian Party members met Saturday in Bismarck for their annual state convention. "One necessary order of business was the vote to expel Roland Riemers for conduct unbecoming a libertarian," said a party statement issued late Monday.

Party Chairman Adam Heupel told the Tribune that Riemers was expelled "by a large majority" for "a long history of character concerns" and for running as a Democrat last year. He declined to expound. Riemers has the opportunity to appeal for reinstatement by a two-thirds vote of party leaders, Heupel said.

Riemers, 78, said he had not been informed of his expulsion when contacted by the Tribune on Tuesday. He said he planned to review the party's bylaws. He said he is still a member of the national party and called himself the state party's top vote-getter.

"It's kind of stupid," he said of the expulsion.

Riemers said he's had disputes with party leaders in the past over issues such as abortion, and the provision for expelling party members was "snuck in" years ago by party leaders who "wanted to get rid of me." Riemers has been involved with the party for 20 years.