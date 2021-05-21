'Foundational pieces laid' for North Dakota Legacy Fund vision

State officials guiding North Dakota's oil tax savings are taking steps in putting the $8.4 billion fund to use after the passage of major bills for using some of the money a decade after voters created the fund.
The 12-member State Investment Board on Friday unanimously accepted a policy for its Legacy Fund in-state investment program and heard an update from the program manager, 50 South Capital, on its preparations.
Two investment opportunities are already in progress, but details are not yet public. A target closing of the program's first investment is set for early June.
Thirty percent of monthly state oil tax revenue goes into the Legacy Fund, created in 2010. The Republican-led Legislature this year passed a slate of bills tabbed as the Legacy Fund "trifecta" for putting the savings account to specific uses, including in-state investments and infrastructure bonding repayments.
Lawmakers couldn't use the fund or its earnings until the 2017-19 budget cycle. The Legislature has used the fund's earnings only for balancing state budgets and backfilling a shorted state school aid fund.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who co-sponsored all three bills, called the legislation "an excellent start" that addresses major infrastructure needs.
"The Legacy Fund is really becoming a tremendous asset to the state of North Dakota," he said.
In the last nearly two years, the fund has accumulated more than $761 million in earnings.
A panel of lawmakers throughout the next 1½ years will continue researching ways to use the earnings, with findings and recommendations to go to the 2023 Legislature.
In-state investments
One bill directs the board to invest a target 20% of the Legacy Fund in the state, putting half in equities, or investing in companies in the state, and the other half in infrastructure loans to local governments and a business loan program through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota. The bill takes effect Aug. 1.
Functioning as essentially an arm of the bill is the State Investment Board's nascent in-state investment program, which targets a 3% allocation of the fund toward private capital. The program could go as high as 6%. About 1-2% of the Legacy Fund is invested in North Dakota.
The board this spring chose consultant firm 50 South Capital as manager of the in-state investment program, for evaluating proposals. The firm will be paid an average annual fee of just under 1% of the in-state investment program.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who chairs the State Investment Board, said the manager will provide an "arm's length versus everybody coming to me as the chair." The board also includes the state treasurer, insurance commissioner and a key state lawmaker.
"I say it can't be the politicians. It can't be us," Sanford said.
State Retirement & Investment Office Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer Dave Hunter said investment opportunities will move forward "as soon as they're fully vetted and approved through the manager search and due diligence process."
Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, who has advocated for investing the fund more in the state, said he's been pleased with the progress of the work so far in getting "foundational pieces laid."
The State Investment Board next meets July 23 in Bismarck.
Bonding
The Legislature passed a $680 million bonding bill for infrastructure projects, including $510 million for Fargo- and Minot-area flood control projects and $70 million for highway projects.
The bill uses earnings from the Legacy Fund for repaying the borrowed money within 20 years.
The $435.5 million in bonding for the Fargo-Moorhead Red River diversion finishes out the state's $750 million commitment to the $2.75 billion flood control project, which also is getting local and federal funding. The state government in total will have committed $870 million to the project.
'Streams' bill
Another major bill sets a calculation for distributions of Legacy Fund earnings for specific uses.
The bill takes effect in 2023 and will direct millions to the bond repayments, state pension fund, state highway fund and other funds for undefined tax relief, the Clean Sustainable Energy Fund and university research programs.
Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, said the bill "provides a nice framework" for subsequent legislative sessions. The interim committee will come up with more ideas for using the Legacy Fund, he said.
Earnings in excess of those allocations essentially end up in savings accounts, a setup which Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Sanford opposed.
"One of the things that we want to tackle next time is just cash management, because there's so much cash tucked away in all these buckets and mattresses and whatever that we can absolutely get better returns for the taxpayer money through cash management," the governor said. "Any corporation of this size would have a whole team doing cash management because there's just a lot of money to be made."
