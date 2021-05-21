'Foundational pieces laid' for North Dakota Legacy Fund vision

"The Legacy Fund is really becoming a tremendous asset to the state of North Dakota," he said.

In the last nearly two years, the fund has accumulated more than $761 million in earnings.

A panel of lawmakers throughout the next 1½ years will continue researching ways to use the earnings, with findings and recommendations to go to the 2023 Legislature.

In-state investments

One bill directs the board to invest a target 20% of the Legacy Fund in the state, putting half in equities, or investing in companies in the state, and the other half in infrastructure loans to local governments and a business loan program through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota. The bill takes effect Aug. 1.

Functioning as essentially an arm of the bill is the State Investment Board's nascent in-state investment program, which targets a 3% allocation of the fund toward private capital. The program could go as high as 6%. About 1-2% of the Legacy Fund is invested in North Dakota.

