Fossil fuel, ethanol industries pitch 'sustainable energy' program; critics say renewables left behind

Of the voting members, five would come from various arms of the Industrial Commission, including two from the Lignite Research Council, two from the Oil and Gas Research Council and one from the Renewable Energy Council. Others would include a lawmaker and a representative from the Western Dakota Energy Association, which is made up of oil- and coal-producing counties, cities and school districts.

Skokos said there should be greater representation from the renewable power sector.

“We have to recognize in this state that the solar and wind industries are also a viable energy industry,” he said.

North Dakota’s wind industry has boomed over the past decade with dozens of wind farms popping up across the prairie. No utility-scale solar farms exist in the state, though several smaller projects are operating.

The rise of the wind industry has occurred at the same time the state's coal industry has faced financial challenges amid competition from renewables and natural gas.

Dustin Gawrylow, managing director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network, said the bill ought to include a way to phase out the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority if it doesn’t achieve its goals.