Former state official announces Democratic bid for North Dakota auditor

Hart said he agreed with the Legislature's move to restrict Gallion.

"I guess I can understand that check and a balance," he said. "I guess if that's the way the Legislature wants to set up those rules, then I am fine with that."

Hart touted his work as fertilizer auditor from 2013-16 with the state agriculture department. The position involved implementing an auditing program that saved North Dakotans tax dollars and state employee time, he said.

"The politics of the family farms, industry experts and the government officials I worked with didn't matter," Hart said. "There's the law and their performance, and that was it."

During his 2016-18 tenure as a grain warehouse inspector for the PSC, Hart updated a program "to ensure that every licensee received the same inspection every time," he said.

It has been more than 126 years since a Democrat has held the state auditor position. Hart said his campaign is about "having the right ideas."

"Even though the Republicans have held that office, I don't think they've held the fact that they have all the good ideas in the state," he said.

