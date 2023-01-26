Former North Dakota rep's session job could be future 'conduit' for ex-lawmakers in term limits era

A former North Dakota lawmaker who lost his bid for reelection last year is back at the Legislature this year, hired for his expertise on water issues.

Former Rep. Jim Schmidt, R-Huff, came up short in the June 2022 election for a fourth House term. House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said he approached Schmidt and hired him as a part-time staff assistant for the 2023 legislative session to help on water issues.

Lefor said the arrangement could become "a conduit for future legislatures" to use former lawmakers to train new members in the era of term limits, which voters approved last fall.

Lefor cites Schmidt's "tremendous amount of experience" on water projects throughout North Dakota. Those projects are "a big expenditure for our state," he said.

"When you're dealing with an $18 billion budget, you better have people who are experienced and know what (are) the different parameters of the budget," Lefor said. "I fully embrace what he has provided to me as a leader and is providing to our caucus as his expertise. ... He's going to save the taxpayer money."

Schmidt said his job is to facilitate cooperation and coordination between the House and Senate on water issues, such as the State Water Commission budget. He attends bill hearings on water issues, takes notes and relays those notes to Lefor.

He also is educating new Rep. Steve Swiontek, R-Fargo, on water issues, and will give a presentation to the House Republican caucus on water bills "because we need a lot of education on that," Lefor said.

North Dakota has "challenges with water," such as water supplies and flood control, according to Schmidt, who noted the turnover in the Legislature, too -- nearly a third of its members are new due to retirements and election defeats last year.

Schmidt emphasized his job is not a decision-making position and not one he sought. He said there might be some people "that don't want me around there" at the Legislature.

"I understand that, but I do think that what I bring to the table is of value," said Schmidt, whose experience includes 33 years working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Soil Conservation Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service, along with 14 years each on two area water boards.

New Rep. Dawson Holle, R-Mandan, who beat Schmidt last year in the District 31 Republican primary, said he doesn't have an issue with Schmidt's new job. He called Schmidt "a great guy" with "great knowledge about water resources."

"I think we mutually respect each other," said Holle, who is a 19-year-old dairy farmer.

Schmidt's position is "not a bad thing at all" if no one in the Legislature has his interest or expertise, according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota.

It would have been "a more usual career path" if Schmidt had gone on to become a lobbyist for a water industry or group, Jendrysik said. He concurred with Lefor that term limits of eight years each in the House and Senate will "have a major effect" on the Legislature.

"Unless you come in already as an expert on a particular thing, it's going to be very, very hard to, I think, overcome that," Jendrysik said.

There appears to be some precedent to Schmidt's position. Former Rep. Al Hausauer, R-Bismarck, lost his reelection bid in 1990, but went on to be chief legislative aide to the House majority leader in the 1991 Legislature.

Schmidt is paid $188 per day, less than the $193 daily rate lawmakers get and less than some other legislative staff are paid. Lawmakers also receive $537 per month.