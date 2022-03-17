 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former North Dakota DOT chief, lawmaker dies

Marshall Moore

Moore

Former North Dakota Department of Transportation Director and state Rep. Marshall Moore died Saturday in Bismarck. He was 92.

Moore, a Republican, represented Fargo-area District 44 in the state House of Representatives from 1981-87.

President George H.W. Bush in 1989 appointed him state director of the Farmers Home Administration, according to his obituary.

Moore led the DOT from 1993 to 2000 under Gov. Ed Schafer. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

