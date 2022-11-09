Former North Dakota Democratic-NPL leader dies

Former North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Mark Schneider died Tuesday. He was 74.

Schneider lived most of his life in the Fargo area. He founded the Schneider Law Firm with his late brother, John, who was a state representative and later U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

Mark Schneider's son, Mac Schneider, was a state senator from 2008-16, and is awaiting a U.S. Senate confirmation vote to be U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

Mark Schneider's wife, Mary Schneider, was reelected Tuesday to the state House, where she has served since 2014.

Mark Schneider also was a regional attorney for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights for eight southern states.