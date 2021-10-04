 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Fargo state lawmaker, statewide candidate dies
0 Comments

Former Fargo state lawmaker, statewide candidate dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

A former Republican North Dakota lawmaker who once was her party's nominee for lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate has died.

Donna Nalewaja, 81, died Thursday from COVID-19, according to her obituary. She was a Realtor who served in the state House of Representatives from 1983-86 and in the state Senate from 1987-98. 

She was the running mate of Leon Mallberg on the Republican gubernatorial ticket in 1988, losing to Democrats George Sinner and Lloyd Omdahl. Nalewaja also ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Byron Dorgan for U.S. Senate in 1998, after which she left politics.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

These pandas had their own birthday party in China

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News