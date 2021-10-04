Former Fargo state lawmaker, statewide candidate dies

A former Republican North Dakota lawmaker who once was her party's nominee for lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate has died.

Donna Nalewaja, 81, died Thursday from COVID-19, according to her obituary. She was a Realtor who served in the state House of Representatives from 1983-86 and in the state Senate from 1987-98.

She was the running mate of Leon Mallberg on the Republican gubernatorial ticket in 1988, losing to Democrats George Sinner and Lloyd Omdahl. Nalewaja also ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Byron Dorgan for U.S. Senate in 1998, after which she left politics.

