Fixing ADA compliance issues at Capitol will cost $750,000

An interim Legislative committee has endorsed plans by the state Office of Management and Budget to seek money to make the Capitol compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The proposed dollar amount will be capped at $750,000, Prairie Public reported. The Legislature will need to approve funding.

"When we met earlier, we thought it'd be millions of dollars, and we'd have to do it over multiple biennia," state Facility Management Director John Boyle told the interim Government Administration Committee on Tuesday. "But $750,000 will take care of everything, as well as some other items. It just seems a lot more reasonable."

Boyle said $461,000 would go directly toward ADA compliance, with the rest for other upgrades, including two “family bathrooms” -- one on the main floor and one near the top of the Capitol tower.

"We had an incident during the last Legislative session where an individual had somebody assist them who was of the opposite sex," Boyle said. "They couldn't determine which restroom to use."

Boyle said a family restroom would solve that issue.