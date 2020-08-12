Fixing ADA compliance issues at Capitol will cost $750,000

An interim Legislative committee has endorsed plans by the state Office of Management and Budget to seek money to make the Capitol compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The proposed dollar amount will be capped at $750,000, Prairie Public reported. The Legislature will need to approve funding.
"When we met earlier, we thought it'd be millions of dollars, and we'd have to do it over multiple biennia," state Facility Management Director John Boyle told the interim Government Administration Committee on Tuesday. "But $750,000 will take care of everything, as well as some other items. It just seems a lot more reasonable."
Boyle said $461,000 would go directly toward ADA compliance, with the rest for other upgrades, including two “family bathrooms” -- one on the main floor and one near the top of the Capitol tower.
"We had an incident during the last Legislative session where an individual had somebody assist them who was of the opposite sex," Boyle said. "They couldn't determine which restroom to use."
Boyle said a family restroom would solve that issue.
The interim Government Administration Committee in January heard a report of myriad compliance issues with the 30-year-old ADA throughout the Capitol, from narrow doors to little meeting room space for wheelchairs to no Braille signage at room entries. Facility Management has since addressed items minimal in cost, such as adjusting doors, totaling about $3,500, but other matters will need to be addressed by the 2021 Legislature. Those items include wider doors, signage, sound systems for the hearing impaired, and wheelchair lifts.
New public entrance
A project to redo the south side public entrance to the Capitol will be completed by December, Boyle told the committee.
The project remains on schedule despite workers finding something unexpected while digging -- a fuel tank that had to be removed.
"We found no contamination in the soil," Boyle said. "That saved us a little bit of money."
The public parking lot on the south side of the building will be closer to the building and will have more parking places for people with disabilities, according to Boyle.
The 2019 Legislature budgeted $2 million for the project to enclose the south entry's driveway tunnel, where extreme cold in winter penetrates the building and blasts of wind greet visitors. The driveway tunnel was closed to traffic after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Project designs were adopted in December for the enclosure, landscaping and parking. Work on the project began in May.
The Capitol's south entrance has been the only public entrance to the building since 2016. That was when the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which manages security, closed all other entrances to the public due to security concerns related to protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
