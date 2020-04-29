Fines rack up for wind farms that failed to meet deadline for new lighting technology

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved another settlement with a wind farm developer that missed the deadline to comply with the state's new requirement for technology that stops the lights atop wind turbines from blinking all night long.

Regulators at a Wednesday meeting said they would eventually like to get feedback from wind farm operators about how well the lighting systems are working.

The latest penalty of $5,000 comes after operators of the Emmons-Logan wind farm in Emmons and Logan counties failed to install and start operating the technology by Dec. 31, 2019. It took until Feb. 11 for the site to come into compliance.

The wind farm is owned by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, which notified the commission in November 2019 that it had ordered the radar-based system from an overseas supplier but that, due to supply chain problems, it would take several months for the system to be delivered, according to the consent agreement approved by the commission on Wednesday. The parts arrived in the United States and cleared customs in late January.