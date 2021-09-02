Final 2019-21 budget figures leave North Dakota with excess $400M

North Dakota's 2019-21 budget cycle thrived despite the coronavirus pandemic, ending with millions in excess of projections.
The two-year budget cycle ended June 30. Final numbers weren't available until this week due to state agencies turning back unspent money to the general fund.
The Office of Management and Budget in July reported a preliminary $1.03 billion ending balance in the general fund, but the final number bore out slightly higher: $1.12 billion.
The budget cycle ended about 19% ahead of the 2019 Legislature's revenue forecast, or about $925 million.
Most of that overage is attributed to earnings of the state's oil tax savings, the Legacy Fund, which poured in more than $771 million than projected. The voter-approved account is derived from 30% of monthly oil taxes.
Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette told the Tribune, "We certainly finished in a solid position."
"So many states had to drain down their budget stabilization funds just to keep government services going," he said. "We managed to finish the biennium ahead of forecast in terms of revenues, have the largest balance in our Budget Stabilization Fund in state history, didn't have to tap into it all during the pandemic, and have projected growth in the forecast for the next biennium."
The 2021 Legislature had estimated a $710 million ending balance in the 2019-21 general fund.
Now an excess $400 million sits available for the Legislature to appropriate in the future.
The strong budget cycle also helped boost the state's emergency fund to its cap of $749.6 million, which state treasurer's Director of Finance Ryan Skor confirmed as a record high.
Gov. Doug Burgum in July trumpeted the preliminary budget results.
“Despite revenue disruptions caused by historic challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme drought and low oil and farm commodity prices, North Dakota made it through this last budget cycle with responsible fiscal management and is well-positioned for growth,” Burgum said in a statement. “These robust state revenues – including what’s expected to be a record-setting June with over $1 billion in general fund revenues – speak to the strength of North Dakota’s economy and our state’s conservative approach to forecasting and budgeting.”
State agencies turned back $338 million to the general fund, by far the most in any of the last seven two-year budget cycles. Morrissette attributed the big turnback to reduced travel of state agencies and additional federal money offsetting general fund spending.
But the budget cycle wasn't all good news.
Oil taxes ended up 25% below forecast, more than $1.2 billion -- "a significant shortfall," Morrissette said.
The loss factored into a calculation from a federal formula that showed North Dakota sustained a revenue loss of more than $1.8 billion amid the pandemic. That opens the door to more flexibility for how the Legislature can use North Dakota's $1 billion of coronavirus aid from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
"That $1 billion, we will be able as a state to use it as revenue replacement, which means we can offset lost revenue and use it to provide government services," Morrissette said.
The state has until the end of 2024 to make plans for the money.
