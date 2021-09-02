Final 2019-21 budget figures leave North Dakota with excess $400M

North Dakota's 2019-21 budget cycle thrived despite the coronavirus pandemic, ending with millions in excess of projections.

The two-year budget cycle ended June 30. Final numbers weren't available until this week due to state agencies turning back unspent money to the general fund.

The Office of Management and Budget in July reported a preliminary $1.03 billion ending balance in the general fund, but the final number bore out slightly higher: $1.12 billion.

The budget cycle ended about 19% ahead of the 2019 Legislature's revenue forecast, or about $925 million.

Most of that overage is attributed to earnings of the state's oil tax savings, the Legacy Fund, which poured in more than $771 million than projected. The voter-approved account is derived from 30% of monthly oil taxes.

Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette told the Tribune, "We certainly finished in a solid position."