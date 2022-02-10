Fedorchak announces reelection campaign for PSC

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak announced her reelection campaign Thursday.

The Republican has served on the commission for nearly a decade and currently chairs the three-member panel, which regulates electric and gas utilities and permits energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention.

Fedorchak in her campaign announcement said she is focused on reliable and affordable utility service.

"Everyday North Dakotans count on these services to heat their homes and power their businesses," she said. "I am committed to holding the utilities' feet to the fire to keep costs as low as possible while also maintaining high reliability."

She added that technology should determine the pace of change within the energy sector amid the push to reduce carbon emissions.

"The electric grid is the most complicated machine ever created and serves as the foundation for our communities and our economy," she said. "It is not a tool to be leveraged or manipulated for financial gain or arbitrary policy deadlines. We can successfully make this transition, and we can do it in a thoughtful way that doesn't jeopardize public safety or economic well-being."

She highlighted accomplishments such as developing a state railroad inspection program and requiring that wind farms install technology to prevent the lights atop turbines from blinking bright red all night.

Fedorchak serves on the board and executive committee of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, and she is in line to become president in 2024. She is the immediate past president of the Organization of MISO States, which represents regulators in the states under one of the power grid operators in the middle of the country.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple first appointed Fedorchak to the PSC in 2013 to fill a vacancy. She was most recently elected in 2016, receiving 68.8% of the vote.

Fedorchak is seeking another six-year term, and she is the only candidate so far to announce a campaign for PSC. Two of the three commission seats are up for election this year.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

