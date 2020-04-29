Federal judge signs settlement in North Dakota voter ID lawsuits

Plaintiff's attorneys also are seeking more than $1.1 million in attorney fees and expenses. That has yet to be resolved.

The state also must pay the cost of a mediator the two sides used in February. The amount is about $9,000, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Jaeger in a statement to the Tribune said he was pleased Hovland approved the agreement.

"All requirements of state law are still in place as it relates to requirements for a residential address," Jaeger said. "What the agreement does is that it provides the options, methods, and communication required between the state and tribal governments for identifying residential addresses and the acceptable forms of identification, including tribal, for their members for voting purposes."

He added that the state is working closely with counties and tribes "to make it possible for every eligible voter in North Dakota who chooses to vote to have that opportunity" during the June election, which is being conducted solely by mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.