Federal infrastructure bill's money could tangle with North Dakota spending panel's cap

Showers of federal money into North Dakota have created a sticky situation for a Legislature that meets only every two years.

The $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last month will provide at least $2 billion to the state for roads, bridges and highways over the next five years, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

An initial $63 million from the bill, announced Thursday for North Dakota water infrastructure, is well over a new cap put on a state spending panel that frustrated some state lawmakers by largely deciding how to spend $1.25 billion of federal coronavirus aid last year, with little input.

The governor-led, six-member Emergency Commission acts on state agency funding requests between regular legislative sessions. Any federal money over an aggregate $50 million must be approved by the Legislature under the new law setting the cap.

Lawmakers adjourned just weeks ago from a five-day special session to decide how to spend $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan aid.

Money from the federal infrastructure bill would most likely need the Legislature's approval. But state officials so far have little information about the money, including if there's a deadline for spending it that might come before the next regular session of the Legislature in 2023.

The Legislature's legal and fiscal research agency doesn't have much detail yet on the $63 million announced by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to Legislative Budget Analyst and Auditor Allen Knudson.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said lawmakers don't yet know exactly what's in the federal infrastructure bill for North Dakota.

Delzer said that given what the Legislature already budgeted for the state Transportation Department in this year's regular and special sessions, he doesn't see an urgency to take up more money before the 2023 Legislature.

"How much more we get that we have to deal with and how quick it would have to be dealt with, that's just something that's got to be decided down the road," he said. "Frankly, I personally think a good share of it could probably wait until the next session because that's a year away."

Delzer noted that Gov. Doug Burgum could call a special session, as he did this fall for the Rescue Plan money and redistricting of the Legislature following the 2020 census.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum's office doesn't know how long it will be before the federal government provides guidance on exactly how the money from the infrastructure bill can be used, "so we wouldn’t speculate on whether a special session may or may not be necessary."

He pointed out that the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in mid-March but the state didn't receive final guidance on a part of the aid until late September, just before Burgum released his Rescue Plan spending blueprint in advance of the special session.

The Emergency Commission meets Monday. If the board approves all the requests on its agenda, it will have $44.5 million left of its authority to approve federal funds, according to Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette.

Items over $50,000 approved by the Emergency Commission also go to the Legislature's Budget Section, which can amend items over $3 million.

During the special session last month, the Legislature approved a stopgap limit on the Emergency's Commission approval authority for special funds, from $5 million to $20 million. Special funds are money not from the state's general fund or the federal government.

Delzer expects a bill in 2023 to change the cap on federal funding spending to a percentage of the general fund, rather than a dollar amount.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

