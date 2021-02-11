Federal environmental rules subject of North Dakota bills

“I think our track record has been very clear in our ability to work with industry and come up with commonsense implementation of the rules,” Glatt said.

Another measure from Bell, Senate Bill 2238, is related to how the state forms its plan for addressing haze, which is caused by airborne particles from pollutants that obscure visibility. Environmental Quality's plan is submitted to the EPA and updated periodically.

The bill would require the state to do an analysis of the causes of visibility impairment and spell out how the state should respond if the EPA rejects its plan. Glatt said he supports the measure with an amendment Bell proposed to streamline the bill, while several environmental groups spoke out against it, saying the bill could put the state at odds with federal requirements.

The committee did not vote on the bills Thursday but plans to take them up again Friday.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

