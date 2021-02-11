Federal environmental rules subject of North Dakota bills

Lawmakers heard several proposals Thursday focused on North Dakota’s compliance with federal environmental rules.
The measures come as the Biden administration cracks down on the fossil fuel industry in an effort to curb climate change.
One proposal heard before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Senate Bill 2237, would clarify that the state cannot adopt air quality regulations for coal-fired power plants that are more stringent than federal rules.
Bill sponsor Sen. Jessica Bell, R-Beulah, said such a law is already in place at the state level but she wants to “make abundantly clear” that coal-fired power plants qualify in addition to other facilities such as Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant, which uses coal to make synthetic natural gas and other products. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency differentiates between “coal conversion” facilities like the synfuels plant and electric generating facilities, even though the state does not, she said.
A lobbyist for oil producer Continental Resources, Kent Blickensderfer, asked lawmakers to amend the bill to include oil and gas facilities. His proposed amendment would require that air quality rules “have clear objectives and specific enforceable environmental regulations” and provide “regulatory certainty” to the fossil fuel industry.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is tasked with implementing air quality rules in compliance with the federal Clean Air Act. Director Dave Glatt said he supports Bell’s original bill but not the amendments from Continental.
“We already provide regulatory certainty through the process we go through,” he said. “I don’t see the need for adding this.”
Continental recently has fought North Dakota over its emissions regulations for oil and gas facilities as the state sought regulatory authority from the EPA, saying the department imposed a “zero leaks” rule that’s more stringent than federal rules and “impossible to achieve with current technology.”
The company wanted the state to carve out an exception for leaks as long as companies installed emission control equipment at oil facilities, but the state nixed its petition, saying Continental's argument was unconvincing. Regulators were concerned the change Continental wanted would lead to more emissions.
Glatt said his department underwent an extensive public input process as part of that effort.
Continental’s proposed amendment to the bill could jeopardize the state’s work and invite extra scrutiny from the EPA, he said.
“I think our track record has been very clear in our ability to work with industry and come up with commonsense implementation of the rules,” Glatt said.
Another measure from Bell, Senate Bill 2238, is related to how the state forms its plan for addressing haze, which is caused by airborne particles from pollutants that obscure visibility. Environmental Quality's plan is submitted to the EPA and updated periodically.
The bill would require the state to do an analysis of the causes of visibility impairment and spell out how the state should respond if the EPA rejects its plan. Glatt said he supports the measure with an amendment Bell proposed to streamline the bill, while several environmental groups spoke out against it, saying the bill could put the state at odds with federal requirements.
The committee did not vote on the bills Thursday but plans to take them up again Friday.
