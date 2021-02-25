Fear of 'blowback' prevents women from coming forward with harassment complaints

“Because we haven’t had a test case, we don’t know what the legislators’ reaction would be,” said one of the women. “It would take a tremendous amount of courage, in my opinion, for somebody to step forward and to be the first one to do that.”

One concern is that legislators or members of the public would perceive the woman as being overly sensitive or overreacting, she said. Complaining about a member of the Legislature is different than a private workplace because matters involving an elected official become public, she added.

“It’s not easy to come forward with these issues anyway because they're embarrassing,” she said. “When you add ridicule or potential workplace retaliation or other things that could damage a person’s reputation as the complainant, that’s a huge risk.”

The woman said she’s felt supported by Legislative Council and has good relationships with a majority of legislators.

“This is a wonderful job. And my colleagues are amazing. But this is one aspect that’s been difficult. When you’re working with an elected official, there’s not much you can do to remedy a situation when you’re staff,” she said. “It’s not something that our office can change necessarily. It’s up to the legislators to kind of police themselves.”