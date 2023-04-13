Fargo Republican Sen. Ron Sorvaag has been named interim president pro tempore of the North Dakota Senate.
The job entails presiding over the Senate in the absence of Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller. Sorvaag is a small business owner who was first elected in 2010, and now chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee's Education and Environment Division.
Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, nominated Sorvaag. Sen. Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo, nominated Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo.
Senators individually cast 41 votes for Sorvaag and four votes for Mathern before the Senate cast a unanimous vote for Sorvaag. He will hold the position for two years.
Republicans control the Senate, 43-4.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.