Expelled North Dakota rep weighing Supreme Court case; House chief sees fence-mending to do

Former state lawmaker Luke Simons is still figuring his next steps after North Dakota's House of Representatives expelled him Thursday -- with a state Supreme Court case appearing as one option.
House leaders say the expulsion will leave challenges in its wake, and political observers say the episode will be historic.
Simons, R-Dickinson, was expelled in a 69-25 vote of the House following reports he threatened and sexually harassed female legislative staff, interns and representatives.
The barber and rancher denied any wrongdoing and called for a public hearing into the reports maintained in a 14-page file by the Legislative Council, dating to 2018.
His attorney, Lynn Boughey, told reporters Friday "we don't know yet" whether they will take the expulsion to the high court. They will decide "very soon," he said.
"Right now we're looking at all the options and obviously I'll have to do some legal research this weekend," said Boughey, who filed an open records request Friday with the Legislature's top attorney for documents related to legislator complaints and comments similar to Simons' case, since 2016.
Simons' expulsion is believed to be the first in state history. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the expulsion "was not a victory." "Of course there is" some fence-mending to do, he said. Twenty-five Republicans opposed expulsion; 55 supported removing Simons.
"Relationships in our Republican caucus, sure, there’s going to be some tough feelings, but we’ve got to work through them," Pollert said.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, who told Simons he has "hurt the integrity of the Legislative Assembly," also expects the expulsion will create challenges for House Republicans.
Simons' expulsion came about halfway through the legislative session, just as the House and Senate began taking up each other's passed bills.
"We as legislators still have jobs to do, and we'll do our job," Pollert said.
It's unclear whether Simons' expulsion is a lifelong ban from the House or just until the next election cycle for his district, in 2024. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said it's unclear. Boughey said he didn't know.
District 36 Republican Chairman John Enderle declined to comment on the district party appointing a new representative, saying "stay tuned." He called Simons' expulsion "obviously a travesty; no due process whatsoever."
'A black mark'
Political observers say Simons' expulsion is historic, with potential subsequent consequences yet to be seen.
"He's the first member ejected from the North Dakota Legislature, ever. I mean, that's pretty astounding," said Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota. He was surprised the two-thirds majority for expulsion came through.
"It's such a black mark in (Simons') record. It's permanent," Jendrysik said. "This individual is going to be the first person and the only person kicked out of the North Dakota Legislature. That's going to stick to him. That is a serious thing and not a joke, not at all something to take lightly."
Some House Republicans said floor leaders didn't follow the proper rules or procedures to expel Simons, or provide him due process or an investigation into the harassment reports.
University of Mary Associate Professor of Politics Mark Springer said the expulsion "does in my mind meet what the state constitution says is acceptable by the House, as far as what they can and can't do with membership." House leaders probably did "as diligent a job as they could, given the circumstances and situation," he said.
Springer said it's hard to tell whether the expulsion will exacerbate factions of the supermajority Republican Party or remain an isolated incident. Simons was a member of the Bastiat Caucus, a group of Trump-aligned lawmakers who support limited government.
Springer expects Simons and Boughey to take the case to the Supreme Court. Jendrysik said Simons' expulsion was not a criminal or legal proceeding, but a political one and a "matter of legislative self-governance" that the court likely won't touch.
"I think the Supreme Court will probably just avoid this out of a reasonable concern that they would be forced to deal with lots of this stuff down the road," he said.
Simons could be seen as a "martyr to political correctness" or a "victim of the cancel culture," Jendrysik said. But "like all these things, there has to be more than is in the public record," he added.
Springer said the expulsion is one in a series of bizarre events of the past year, including a dead candidate winning a House seat last fall and issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
"I know it gets thrown around a lot, but it is unprecedented. It's just something that they've never had to figure out before," he said.
