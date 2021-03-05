Expelled North Dakota rep weighing Supreme Court case; House chief sees fence-mending to do

"It's such a black mark in (Simons') record. It's permanent," Jendrysik said. "This individual is going to be the first person and the only person kicked out of the North Dakota Legislature. That's going to stick to him. That is a serious thing and not a joke, not at all something to take lightly."

Some House Republicans said floor leaders didn't follow the proper rules or procedures to expel Simons, or provide him due process or an investigation into the harassment reports.

University of Mary Associate Professor of Politics Mark Springer said the expulsion "does in my mind meet what the state constitution says is acceptable by the House, as far as what they can and can't do with membership." House leaders probably did "as diligent a job as they could, given the circumstances and situation," he said.

Springer said it's hard to tell whether the expulsion will exacerbate factions of the supermajority Republican Party or remain an isolated incident. Simons was a member of the Bastiat Caucus, a group of Trump-aligned lawmakers who support limited government.

Springer expects Simons and Boughey to take the case to the Supreme Court. Jendrysik said Simons' expulsion was not a criminal or legal proceeding, but a political one and a "matter of legislative self-governance" that the court likely won't touch.