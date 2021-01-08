Energy regulators target irresponsible corporate heads; other bills address gas storage, contamination

The state Oil and Gas Division spent $128,000 from a fund designated for abandoned well cleanup to address the site, and it raised the matter with investigators for prosecution. Jurisdictional issues arose because those responsible lived in other states, and they were not charged, Helms said.

Another spill occurred elsewhere in the oil fields and a leader of the company responsible committed additional violations to keep cleanup costs down, then abandoned the site, according to Helms. The state spent nearly $900,000 to clean it up. The price tag was so high in part because the property contained radioactive waste.

“In both cases, all of the assets of these corporations were removed out of state and are in the bank accounts of the corporate officers,” Helms said. “There are no assets to reimburse the state for the cleanup or for plugging and reclamation costs.”

Helms cautioned that while most oil and gas companies cooperate when issues arise, problematic situations such as the ones he described to lawmakers are likely to keep happening given the financial stress the industry is under amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill faces opposition from the oil and gas industry, as well as the larger business community, including the Greater North Dakota Chamber.