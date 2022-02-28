Emerging technology raises privacy concerns for North Dakota drivers

North Dakota's Insurance Department is exploring whether blockchain technology could help identify uninsured drivers -- an avenue critics say raises questions about accuracy, privacy and enforcement.

Republican Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread stresses that the idea is in its earliest stages to see if it might work, and would be at least two to five years out from being implemented.

The state Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies would largely decide how to use data on uninsured motorists, he said.

The issue has become "increasingly problematic," with about 13% of vehicles being driven by uninsured motorists in the state, according to 2019 estimates cited by the Insurance Department. The true extent is unclear, Godfread said.

The department has published a request for proposal for a "proof of concept" for vendors to show whether blockchain technology is a feasible solution.

Bismarck attorney Jesse Walstad, who practices criminal defense and general civil litigation, wonders what form enforcement might take and how accurate insurance data would be.

"The real question, the concerns for me ... is in the almost inevitable enforcement that would follow," he said. "Once the data is produced, as fallible as it might be it will be acted upon, and when that happens, then we've got legitimate privacy concerns, legitimate search and seizure concerns, other issues that arise. This could be used pretextually for other stops and searches."

Bismarck attorney Tom Dickson said privacy rights "are the cutting issues now with the advent of algorithms."

"They're not wrong in that there are a lot of uninsured drivers out there, and we certainly want everybody to have insurance. Whether this will help reduce that or not, I don't know," said Dickson, who does criminal defense and personal injury litigation.

DOT spokesman David Finley said, "Since the (request for proposal) is just a limited scope proof of concept to see if the technology exists, the NDDOT is not considering any enforcement action based on the results of this at this time."

'Target for a stop?'

The Insurance Department wants to see whether it's viable to use blockchain technology to identify uninsured motorists through linking DOT-registered vehicle identification numbers to the top 10 personal auto carriers' insured VINs.

Blockchain technology is an unchangeable, "specialized method to hold data" already used in some areas of state government, including education and financial software, according to state Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley.

The Insurance Department identified "leveraging blockchain technology" as "the most effective and efficient way" to identify uninsured drivers by uninsured vehicles, according to its request for proposal.

"It would be simply running a check of saying, 'OK, here are the insurance carriers that operate in the state.' Run that against the number of cars that are operating in the state. What cars don't have coverage and how can we rectify that situation?" Godfread said.

Bismarck Deputy Police Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said police respond to "numerous hit-and-runs throughout the year" and crashes daily in which someone doesn't have insurance.

North Dakota court filings from 2019-21 show more than 11,500 moving violations for driving without liability insurance, including more than 4,000 offenses last year, up from 3,800 in 2019 and 3,700 in 2020.

Walstad wonders how accurate insurance data would be. Would all potential auto insurers be culled for data? What about auto insurers not among the top 10 in the state?

"If my insurer is not being data-mined, then I'm populating on the list, presumably, as being uninsured, and that could make me a target for a stop, which is a seizure and potentially a search by law enforcement on the enforcement mechanism of this issue," Walstad said.

There is little legal remedy for drivers when factual or legal errors lead to them being stopped, he said.

Godfread said nothing will result from data on uninsured vehicles in the exploratory phase. If the proof of concept is successful, his department and the DOT will need to make policy decisions for handling the data, he said, "keeping in mind that there are legitimate reasons for why an owner of a vehicle may drop insurance coverage and maintain their registration while not driving the vehicle.

"Due to there being legitimate reasons for why a registered vehicle may not have insurance, we do not envision this being a tool for law enforcement. During the proof-of-concept, law enforcement will not have access," he said.

When asked how the data might be used in traffic stops, Godfread said, "That's probably a good question that has to be dealt with on the law enforcement side.

"We're looking at how do we get uninsured motorists off the road. They end up causing a lot of property damage ... It's a big frustration to North Dakotans who do find themselves in accidents," he said.

Godfread said insurance data might be used to send notices to uninsured motorists or to check in law enforcement vehicles as officers pull up to drivers -- both of which he said are done in other states.

"I would imagine law enforcement and DOT would have ideas on how they want to utilize that data. It's a matter of us right now trying figure out is this even possible," he said.

Dickson said, "The enforcement mechanism is going to be where the rubber hits the road here, and so once you compile all this data, what do you do with it?"

Dickson and Walstad don't dispute the Insurance Department's purview to address uninsured drivers, but they wonder what other options there might be.

Fargo attorney Mark Friese sees a solution where people could "voluntarily submit proof of insurance and renewals to the DOT, allowing law enforcement access to the database.

"Then, enact a law that provides police cannot ask for or require proof of insurance from citizens who have provided current information for the database," said Friese, a former Bismarck police officer who practices criminal law and general litigation. "Those who wish to participate would be free to do so. Those who prefer to keep private their personal insurance contracts would be free to do so, subject to providing proof of insurance when required to do so by law."

Best method?

A technologist with the American Civil Liberties Union questions whether blockchain technology is the best privacy-ensuring method for the Insurance Department's goal.

Godfread called privacy concerns "fairly limited" and blockchain technology "proven to be very secure," as well as cost-effective. The request for proposal calls for "maximum data privacy."

"For every technologist that is skeptical there is another one who is optimistic, which is why at some point, we need to determine if this is a viable outcome," Godfread said.

The Insurance Department's project also "raises some bigger questions as well about how we deal with large datasets and the implications of them," said Senior Staff Technologist Daniel Kahn Gillmor, with the ACLU's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project.

He wonders does each insurer get to see what VINs are covered by other insurers? Should the Insurance Department get information about the insured vehicles or only the output for uninsured vehicles?

Godfread said, "It's a very limited dataset that we'd be grabbing." The Insurance Department wouldn't have a list of uninsured drivers, he said.

"Frankly, we wouldn't have access to that data because, again, it's all housed in the blockchain. We'd be simply getting responses to questions, if that makes sense," he said.

Other states

Godfread pointed out Arizona's and Oklahoma's efforts to verify drivers' insurance status and reduce uninsured motorists.

Arizona's Mandatory Insurance Reporting System sends notices to drivers to verify their insurance status upon insurance companies notifying the state's Motor Vehicle Division of inactive policies.

Oklahoma's Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program uses 50 camera units around the state to take photos of license plates and compare them to the state's Insurance Verification System. Notices go to uninsured vehicle owners about enrolling in the program, which entails acquiring coverage, paying a fee lower than a traffic ticket and maintaining their coverage for two years.

The program also works with insurers that offer reduced rates, to help people who claim they can't afford insurance, Director Amanda Arnall Couch said.

All data is retained only for as long as it's being used as evidence of a violation, and when no longer needed, it's deleted or destroyed, according to the program's webpage.

Arnall Couch said the cameras photograph only Oklahoma tags, not drivers, and result in notices, not tickets. She knew of just one case of prosecution.

"Essentially, if this vehicle is on the roadway and it doesn't have insurance, I don't care if you drove it, the guy who stole it drove it, your daughter drove it, I don't care. It needs to be insured," she said.

The program initially had about 350,000 uninsured vehicles on its "hot list." The total is now down to around 200,000, according to Arnall Couch. The program has enrolled 55,000 people in diversion.

Emerging technology

The Bismarck Police Department uses cameras to scan and log license plates.

Deputy Chief Stugelmeyer said police began using the scanners over a year ago, initially equipping two squad cars, now three. The cameras scan license plates and check them against the National Crime Information Database, he said.

"If officers bypass a car that's reported as stolen ... it'll give the officer an alert, and they'll be able to take enforcement action on that vehicle," Stugelmeyer said.

Officers could potentially locate a suspect vehicle if its plates were scanned in the past. The cameras helped solve a homicide case last year, he said.

Bismarck police likely wouldn't use the cameras to identify uninsured drivers, he said.

"I don't know how you would manage that, and I don't know that we'd really want to get involved with something like that, to be honest with you," Stugelmeyer said.

He acknowledged privacy concerns around the technology, which stores photos of license plates in a database, but said he hasn't received any complaints.

"Essentially nothing" happens to that data, Stugelmeyer said. Officers need a case number and a purpose to access the database.

The department is looking to outfit two more vehicles with the cameras, costing about $25,000 per vehicle.

Walstad said the scanners, while in limited use in North Dakota, are "just another example of an emerging technology that is passive, blanket surveillance that results in your information related to your motor vehicle entering into a vast database that could be used in a variety of ways."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.