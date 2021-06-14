Emergency Commission requests go over new cap; new law could spell special session

Millions of dollars in state agency requests for federal funds appear to need approval of the full, recently adjourned Legislature due to a new law setting certain thresholds for such requests.
Senate Bill 2290 became law in April after the Legislature overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's veto. The bill affects the Emergency Commission, which comprises the governor, secretary of state, legislative majority leaders and top budget writers.
The panel meets Wednesday to consider nine requests totaling more than $125 million, some of which appear to need the full Legislature's approval due to the new law aimed at more legislative oversight.
The law limits the Emergency Commission's spending approval of federal funds to $50 million in a two-year budget cycle -- a cap already reached with about two weeks left to go. Any money over that cap needs approval of the Legislature, which meets every two years. Lawmakers adjourned April 30.
The Emergency Commission met several times last year to approve state agency requests tapping the state's $1.25 billion share of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. Any request over $50,000 also had to go to the Legislature' 43-member Budget Section; now that threshold is $3 million. The law also allows the Budget Section to amend requests.
Burgum in his veto letter cited several issues with the bill, including the $50 million cap.
"The cap is set so low that even a variance of less than half of one percent over the next two-year budget cycle would trigger the need for a special session," he said. "Special sessions are for addressing special circumstances as they arise, not for receiving incremental amounts of federal dollars in the normal execution of state business."
North Dakota has had 15 special legislative sessions in state history, most recently in 2016 to address a $1 billion state revenue shortfall. The governor may call the Legislature into a special session at any time. This year's Legislature also may use four days remaining from its 80-day limit.
Lawmakers could address Emergency Commission requests while in a special or reconvened session later this year for redrawing legislative districts. The next regular session isn't until January 2023.
It's unclear how the Emergency Commission will handle the requests. Some don't appear to be able to move forward without the full Legislature's approval, such as a $100 million Department of Human Services item for the 2021-23 two-year budget cycle.
"The only option left would be for either the governor to call a special session or to wait for the Legislature to convene in special session," Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki declined comment.
The bill's emergency clause added a snarl in making the bill law well before the next budget cycle begins July 1.
"We're over because we put the emergency clause on that bill, so all the stuff that we did last summer before session, that's way over the $50 million, so we're done with our deductible, so to speak," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.
He expects the Legislature to take up some of the requests during the redistricting session, but "there are a lot of things up in the air on that."
The Emergency Commission could approve a number of requests for the next budget cycle, as long as they stay under $50 million total, he noted.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said legislative fiscal staff are looking into the extent of the bill. He voted no on the bill.
"I thought it was too restrictive, and so we'll probably see some repercussions to that," he said, though he did vote to override the veto. He's not in favor of a special session solely for the Emergency Commission requests but is waiting to learn more.
He and Wardner noted the Legislature has $1 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid to designate. That money has to be divvied up by the end of 2024. Legislative leaders are waiting for full federal guidance on how the money can be used.
