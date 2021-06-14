Emergency Commission requests go over new cap; new law could spell special session

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki declined comment.

The bill's emergency clause added a snarl in making the bill law well before the next budget cycle begins July 1.

"We're over because we put the emergency clause on that bill, so all the stuff that we did last summer before session, that's way over the $50 million, so we're done with our deductible, so to speak," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

He expects the Legislature to take up some of the requests during the redistricting session, but "there are a lot of things up in the air on that."

The Emergency Commission could approve a number of requests for the next budget cycle, as long as they stay under $50 million total, he noted.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said legislative fiscal staff are looking into the extent of the bill. He voted no on the bill.

"I thought it was too restrictive, and so we'll probably see some repercussions to that," he said, though he did vote to override the veto. He's not in favor of a special session solely for the Emergency Commission requests but is waiting to learn more.

He and Wardner noted the Legislature has $1 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid to designate. That money has to be divvied up by the end of 2024. Legislative leaders are waiting for full federal guidance on how the money can be used.

