Embattled lawmaker wants hearing where he can confront accusers

The Legislature in 2018 adopted a workplace harassment policy that outlines a process for handling complaints, including investigation procedures. Lawmakers are trained on the policy every two years. The senator who led the policy's drafting said Friday that lawmakers should revisit the guidelines following the reports about Simons.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson released the file last week after open records requests following an obscene outburst by Simons in the Capitol cafeteria toward two House Democrats over wearing a face mask.

Simons apologized for the outburst but has refuted the reports and said he won't resign "and would only do so if I were to decide that is what is best for my family."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The barber and rancher was first elected in 2016 and was reelected last year with 39% of the vote in a five-way race.

"If the Legislature decides to inquire into any of my conduct or any of the allegations made by the director of the Legislative Council, then I look forward to a full and complete public hearing in which witnesses are heard, the true facts are determined, and where I am provided all of my due process rights and afforded the opportunity to require the attendance of witnesses, if necessary by subpoena," Simons said in the statement.