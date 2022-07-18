Emails: Late North Dakota attorney general's spokeswoman requested account deletion

Late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's spokeswoman requested his state email account be deleted the day after his death.

Stenehjem, 68, died Jan. 28 from cardiac arrest. About 24 hours after announcing his death, spokeswoman Liz Brocker requested Stenehjem's email account be deleted, according to emails obtained Monday by The Bismarck Tribune.

"First thing Monday, could you have Wayne's nd.gov email account shut down and the emails in his in box, in box folders, sent items - deleted," Brocker wrote to the office's information technology/criminal justice information services director.

Brocker said she and then-Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel went in Jan. 29 and planned to meet the next day. She said she would search for emails Stenehjem's wife, Beth, might want and print them off.

"We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING. This was approved by Troy," Brocker wrote.

New Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Deputy Claire Ness said Friday they learned in early July of Stenehjem's and Seibel's email accounts being deleted while processing a records request for the Tribune related to a $1.8 million construction cost overrun on a leased building in south Bismarck.

Gov. Doug Burgum in February appointed Wrigley to complete the remaining months of Stenehjem's term. Wrigley must win election in November to continue serving beyond 2022.

Seibel told the Tribune Friday he doesn't recall a conversation about Stenehjem's email account. Seibel also said he had no control over how his email account was handled after he resigned.

Stenehjem's "entire state email account" was deleted Jan. 31 -- days before his Feb. 3 funeral -- "at the instruction of a nonsupervisory, non-attorney employee of the Attorney General’s Office who stated the action was approved by then-Deputy Attorney General Seibel," according to a statement Friday from Wrigley's office.

Wrigley said Seibel gave verbal approval to the employee, who relayed it to IT staff.

Seibel's entire email account was deleted May 23 "at the instruction of the same nonsupervisory, non-attorney employee of the Attorney General’s Office," according to the office.

Wrigley said the deletion was done "without authorization."

Seibel's emails had been "culled through extensively to see whether there were loose ends, some work, some follow-up that needed to be done," a kind of "triaging" that ended after two weeks, concluding with the account's deletion, Wrigley said.

Wrigley declined to name the employee or say whether he or she were disciplined, citing an "internal personnel matter," but said he will disclose those details "eventually."

He said he and Ness did express their "surprise and disappointment" to the employee.

Wrigley said the deleted accounts bring no "legal implications" for any pending records requests and no violations of office policy. He said his office will formalize a policy for preserving the emails of the attorney general, deputy and office division directors.

"They will never be deleted," Wrigley said.

He said he "saw no evidence of what I would call a bad intent or a nefarious intent" in the accounts' deletion. He said he sees "no indication of anything that would lead me to conclude that there would need to be an outside criminal investigation."

Brocker, when asked about the deleted emails on Friday, referred the Tribune's query to someone else in the office.

Check back later for updates to this story.