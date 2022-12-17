Emails: Bismarck-area lawmaker proposed 2020 draft lease for overrun building

Emails show a Bismarck-area lawmaker facing ethics complaints over his involvement in the leasing of a building that incurred a cost overrun was closely involved in obtaining a state lease, but he maintains his position didn't give him undue influence.

Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, says his involvement was "nothing unusual." State Facility Management Director John Boyle said he didn't feel pressured by the state lawmaker.

Dockter is a co-owner of Stealth Properties LLC, which owns the building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck that was retrofitted to house some divisions of the Attorney General's Office.

New Attorney General Drew Wrigley in June disclosed the nearly $1.8 million construction cost overrun incurred under late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died Jan. 28 due to cardiac arrest. Dockter was Stenehjem's campaign treasurer in 2016 and 2018. Dockter has said he and Stenehejm were friends, "but it didn't have anything to do with" the building.

Stealth attorney Monte Rogneby in October provided more than 800 pages of records to the Tribune, Wrigley and the chairman of the Legislature's audit committee in response to a critical investigative report by the state auditor, whose office probed the cost overrun earlier this year.

The investigative report highlighted payments without invoices, or "questioned costs," as well as "vague" invoices and the lack of a contractor's license for Frontier Contracting LLC, another company Dockter co-owns, which provided contracting services to the project.

Dockter has said he had nothing to do with billing or day-to-day operations, and that the contractor's license is through Parkway Property Management, another company he co-owns that handled the building project.

Invoices make up about one-quarter of Stealth's 816-page response, which also includes myriad emails from Dockter, his business partner C.J. Schorsch and officials of the Attorney General's Office, related to building meetings and floor plans, among other topics.

Draft lease

It's unclear how lengthy the lease negotiations were.

Dockter in March 2020 emailed a proposed lease and floor plan for the building to Boyle, who told him he thought the rent "is still too high" and said he would email Dockter his rate of return calculation for the property "so you know how I am drawing my conclusions."

Boyle, who signs all leases for the state, told the Tribune he didn't feel pressure from Dockter emailing him a lease.

"Not at all," he said.

He recalled the draft lease was for around $11 or $11.50 per square foot; the final lease came to $9.50 per square foot before the overrun emerged, according to Boyle. The rate was low and fair to the state, he said.

"The leases I'm involved in, I really negotiate them pretty well just because people shouldn't have the ability to get a 12% or 14% rate of return off the citizens' tax dollars," Boyle said.

The Attorney General's Office last year under Stenehjem used $1.4 million from its 2019-21 budget and rolled the remaining $400,000 into a new rental rate of the lease to cover the $1.8 million overrun. The lease is for 10 years.

'Nothing unusual'

Dockter said he couldn't immediately remember the rental rate he proposed.

"We went with whatever (Boyle) said was appropriate. This type of building, this is below market value. The current state rate that the AG has is, I would say, under current market value," Dockter said.

He said he's involved "when we do leases with anyone ... because it's part of my business." He said he deals "with most of the paperwork on our side of our business, working with leases or management agreements with our owners."

"This was nothing unusual. That's part of my role of the business, is I do more of the paperwork stuff. I don't do the day-to-day, I just do the paperwork and different things," Dockter said.

He pointed out "how many people were involved in making the decision to move forward with this lease," such as Boyle and officials in the Attorney General's Office.

Emails also indicate Dockter was involved in numerous meetings regarding the building as well as its floor plans, at one point providing a drawing to the state crime bureau director.

Dockter said his involvement is the same across projects, "working up until everything gets signed," when Schorsch steps in.

Dockter has disputed the state auditor's report, saying he had nothing to do with billing or day-to-day operations, and that he and Schorsch "feel we didn't do anything wrong from top to bottom" in the project. Dockter also has said he owns 12.5% of the building, a "minority interest," and he called the lease fair.

"Yeah, I'm a lawmaker, but do I not do any of the business I usually do for the business?" Dockter said. "If I do this all the time with all of our projects, what does it matter if I sent it or C.J.?"

Dockter said he sold out his interest this year in a building leased to the state Highway Patrol, after another owner sold out, too, when the owner group decided not to do any further projects together.

Dockter said he also bought into a building several years ago already leased to Bismarck State College.

Ethics Commission

Political talk radio hosts Joel Heitkamp and Tyler Axness, both former Democratic state senators, filed complaints with the state Ethics Commission against Dockter this fall related to his involvement in the building. Heitkamp also encouraged listeners to file complaints against Dockter.

Heitkamp and Axness have said the Ethics Commission has acknowledged their complaints.

The board this fall took the unprecedented step of hiring a special assistant attorney general to assist with nine complaints, contents of which are confidential. It's unknown if those complaints relate to Dockter. The Attorney General's Office, which provides an assistant attorney general for the ethics board, has recused itself from the nine complaints.

The Ethics Commission has estimated the special assistant attorney general will cost $72,000 for eight months of work through June 2023.

Dockter, who recently won another House term running unopposed, said Nov. 30 that he hadn't heard from the Ethics Commission, over a month after Heitkamp filed his complaint.

Dockter said he also has not heard from Montana investigators Wrigley tasked this fall with investigating the overrun, at the request of North Dakota lawmakers. Wrigley said he sent Stealth's response to the Montana investigators.

License question

State Auditor Josh Gallion's investigative report into the cost overrun found that Frontier Contracting LLC, owned by Dockter and Schorsch, had no contractor's license. Frontier provided contracting services for the building project.

D & S LLC, another Dockter- and Schorsch-owned company, has a license in good standing. That license can extend to Parkway Property Management, which handled the building project, "but no further," according to Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum.

Stealth's response states, "The work completed by D & S is billed as Frontier Contracting to keep separate the accounting for Parkway and the accounting for Frontier."

Up ahead

It's unclear when Montana's Division of Criminal Investigation will complete its probe. Wrigley said he's not calling for updates, citing Montana's independence over the matter.

"We just give them all the raw data information, and then they follow that to whatever conclusions; they can interview whomever they want, ask for additional information or however they want it," he said.

State lawmakers this year considered but did not advance bill drafts related to restrictions or disclosure of legislators' holdings in state-leased property, though such legislation could resurface in the 2023 session.